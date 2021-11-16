Rixeyville man charged with child abuse, teen says he was locked in chicken coop

A Rixeyville man has been charged with felony child abuse & neglect after reportedly locking his girlfriend’s teen son in a chicken coop.

Kenneth Larsen, 40, was arrested on Friday and additionally charged with felony abduction, withhold 911 services and domestic assault, both misdemeanors, according to Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Les Tyler.

Authorities launched an investigation based on a phone call from the 14-year-old’s biological father who lives in Baltimore. The father told police that his son, who lives in Rixeyville with his mother and her boyfriend, Kenneth Larsen, had possibly run away from home, according to a CCSO post on Nov. 12.

When deputies responded to the residence, the mother was not at home and had not reported her son missing, according to CCSO. Deputies checked the residence and located the teen hiding in the basement.

The juvenile later told deputies that Larsen had locked him in the chicken coop, without food or water, on the afternoon of Nov. 11.

The teen stated his mother’s boyfriend had taken away his phone and Chromebook and left him in the coop while the rest of the family went out to eat for a birthday celebration at a local brewery, according to CCSO.