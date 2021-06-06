Rixeyville publisher witnessed Tulsa Race Massacre: 'they had hell in their harts'

The search, in fact, continues today for the bodies of those massacred as the city of Tulsa excavates more ground to locate remains in Oaklawn Cemetery. As of Thursday, 20 coffins has been found in a mass grave feature at the cemetery, AP reported.

Harris continued, “The fact that not one white person was ever put on trial for such a massacre shows the deep sickness of white supremacy that gripped America, and Oklahoma’s inability to truly provide tangible reparations and proper compensation after 100 years speaks to the sickness that still grips America.”

The local NAACP president said the city of Tulsa has yet to truly take responsibility for what was done.

“I find it saddening that slave owners were given reparations for slaves lost as a result of the Civil War, but an entire town of approximately 10,000 people was decimated, property destroyed, and not one person from the Greenwood District was ever repaid for damages,” Harris said.

Race riots and massacres happened around America, he added, leading to creation in 1909 of the NAACP, the nation’s largest civil rights organization.