Rixeyville teen charged with shooting into occupied house in Rappahannock

A local teen was taken into police custody after authorities say he shot a gun into an occupied home in Rappahannock County.

Sheriff’s Deputies there learned Dec. 18 of the incident in which no injuries were immediately reported, according to a release.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Cameron Merlot, 18, of Pettie Lane in Rixeyville in Culpeper County.

On the evening of Dec. 30, Culpeper Sheriff’s Deputies executed the arrest warrant at Merlot’s home. He was located in his bedroom with two guns next to his bed, according to a CCSO release.

Merlot was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with shooting into occupied dwelling (in Rappahannock County) and Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Merlot was taken before a magistrate, who ordered that he be held without bond, CCSO stated.