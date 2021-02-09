Road-rage suspect gets bond, but prosecution immediately appeals

A Spotsylvania County man accused of firing multiple shots during a road-rage incident last month was given a bond Tuesday, but it wasn’t clear when or if he will be released from jail.

Charles Patrick Krieter, 32, is charged with attempted malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The charges stem from a Jan. 18 incident on State Route 3 near Single Oak Road. Three shots were fired into the rear of the other car during the dispute.

Following a hearing Tuesday in Spotsylvania General District Court that Krieter viewed via video from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, Judge Richard McGrath granted a $25,000 bond. But prosecutor Kelly Green immediately appealed the decision to circuit court, where a new bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Green and defense attorney Jason Pelt presented different versions of the incident.

Pelt said that Krieter stopped as required by law on Route 3 that afternoon after his vehicle was contacted by the victim’s vehicle. He said that when Krieter got out to inspect the damage, the other driver took off at a high rate of speed toward Krieter and struck his vehicle again, this time causing “significant” damage.