Road-rage suspect gets bond, but prosecution immediately appeals

A Spotsylvania County man accused of firing multiple shots during a road-rage incident last month was given a bond Tuesday, but it wasn’t clear when or if he will be released from jail.
Charles Patrick Krieter, 32, is charged with attempted malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The charges stem from a Jan. 18 incident on State Route 3 near Single Oak Road. Three shots were fired into the rear of the other car during the dispute.
Following a hearing Tuesday in Spotsylvania General District Court that Krieter viewed via video from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, Judge Richard McGrath granted a $25,000 bond. But prosecutor Kelly Green immediately appealed the decision to circuit court, where a new bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Green and defense attorney Jason Pelt presented different versions of the incident.
Pelt said that Krieter stopped as required by law on Route 3 that afternoon after his vehicle was contacted by the victim’s vehicle. He said that when Krieter got out to inspect the damage, the other driver took off at a high rate of speed toward Krieter and struck his vehicle again, this time causing “significant” damage.
Pelt said that Krieter had to jump out of the way to avoid being mowed down and that he fired his gun in self-defense.
“He was the victim of an attempted murder,” Pelt said.
Pelt said Krieter deserves a bond and cited his lifelong ties to the area, limited criminal history and said he has a job waiting for him.
Green said that the version of events cited by Pelt is far different from what the investigation turned up. He said the victim was driving away in fear when Krieter fired three shots into the back of his vehicle.
He said the prosecution has a witness who saw Krieter get out of his vehicle after the collision and “angrily” approach the victim with his weapon already drawn.
He said Krieter should not receive bond just because “he was lucky enough to miss” and said shooting three times at an unarmed person showed that Krieter poses a danger to the community.
McGrath’s bond conditions included Krieter having no contact with the victim or witness and not possessing a firearm while his case is pending.
