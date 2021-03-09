"Road to Freedom" driving tour features African-American history sites tied to Civil War

The new “Road to Freedom” curated tour highlights the African-American experience during the Civil War by sharing stories of battle between north and south and the fight for emancipation at battlefields, churches, cemeteries, highway makers and other historic places.
Created by American Battlefield Trust and Civil War Trails, Inc., the program offers free map guides available in visitor centers and distribution sites across the state as well as a web app.
The trail highlights 88 spots across Virginia, a key Civil War battleground state and an important passageway in the Underground Railroad, according to a news release from American Battlefield Trust. Sites stretch from Alexandria to Abingdon and tell stories of soldiers, slaves, educators, politicians and others, marking the places where they staged rebellions, fought for freedom, educated their children, were born and were buried.
Locally, the Gilmore Farm on Route 20 in Orange County is featured on the Road to Freedom tour. This is the site of the still-standing log cabin built by family members of George Gilmore in 1873. He was born into slavery in 1810 at nearby Montpelier, the presidential home of James Madison. Gilmore and his wife, Polly, and five children lived in the cabin and farmed surrounding fields.
“The contributions and experiences of African Americans during our nation’s first century have traditionally gone under-told,” said Trust President David Duncan in a statement. “Through preservation opportunities and outreach initiatives, we have the ability to elevate these stories for this and future generations.”
Content and maps for the Road to Freedom were created in collaboration with Civil War Trails Inc., a nonprofit that encourages heritage tourism across Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
“Historic sites across the Commonwealth constitute an open-air museum,” said Civil War Trails Executive Director Drew Gruber in a statement. “The more and the wider variety of them that one explores, the richer the understanding of our shared history that emerges.”
Virginia Tourism Corporation CEO Rita McClenny said the Black history tour provides a powerful opportunity for visitors and Virginians alike to explore poignant and often under-told stories of resilience, strength and community.
“These stories helped to shape our history, and allow visitors to connect with the past through a new lens of authentic storytelling,” she said.
See www.battlefields.org/RoadtoFreedom for information.
An ongoing research partnership with the African American Heritage Preservation Foundation will add more context to existing entries by allowing Black voices to delve into the artistic, architectural and cultural significance of included sites, the release stated. The addition of new sites and curated “collections” will further enhance the experience.
“Since 1994, the African American Heritage Preservation Foundation has worked toward the preservation, maintenance, and awareness of endangered or little-known historical sites, especially in the mid-Atlantic,” said president and founder E. Renée Ingram in a statement. “We are excited to join this dynamic project and look forward to showcasing the history and legacy of important places across Virginia.”