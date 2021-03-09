"Road to Freedom" driving tour features African-American history sites tied to Civil War

The new “Road to Freedom” curated tour highlights the African-American experience during the Civil War by sharing stories of battle between north and south and the fight for emancipation at battlefields, churches, cemeteries, highway makers and other historic places.

Created by American Battlefield Trust and Civil War Trails, Inc., the program offers free map guides available in visitor centers and distribution sites across the state as well as a web app.

The trail highlights 88 spots across Virginia, a key Civil War battleground state and an important passageway in the Underground Railroad, according to a news release from American Battlefield Trust. Sites stretch from Alexandria to Abingdon and tell stories of soldiers, slaves, educators, politicians and others, marking the places where they staged rebellions, fought for freedom, educated their children, were born and were buried.

Locally, the Gilmore Farm on Route 20 in Orange County is featured on the Road to Freedom tour. This is the site of the still-standing log cabin built by family members of George Gilmore in 1873. He was born into slavery in 1810 at nearby Montpelier, the presidential home of James Madison. Gilmore and his wife, Polly, and five children lived in the cabin and farmed surrounding fields.