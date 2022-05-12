Road to Hope passes through Culpeper on way to D.C. for National Police Week

Law Enforcement United bicyclists made their way through Culpeper County this week on the Road to Hope ride to Washington D.C. to honor the service and sacrifice of all law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and remember the survivors left behind.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard participated and a short ceremony was held in front of the Sheriff Headquarters Building for the annual ride commemorating National Police Week.

Law Enforcement United members read tributes to Captain Tony Sisk, Deputy George Lillard, and Constable Benjamin Nalls, who all lost their lives in the line of duty in the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office provided lunch to members of the cycling group and an escort through the county.

On Thursday, Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue hosted the Bike2DC cycling group for lunch at the station in eastern Culpeper County. This group is also riding to honor police lost in the line of duty en-route to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week.

“This will be day 4, their last day, of bicycling and they will reach the milestone of 500 miles! RVFDRS is very honored to serve these fine ladies and gentlemen on their way to honor their fallen,” according to a post.

“We salute the riders and all of our brothers and sisters on the Thin Blue Line,” a CCSO post stated.

The Law Enforcement United “Road to Hope” arrival ceremony happened Thursday, celebrating the active and retired law enforcement officers and survivors who completed one 250-plus mile bicycle rides from five different locations or the 1,000 mile Ride into Washington, D.C.

They presented National Police Week memorial flags recognizing each officer being honored this year during the May 15 Memorial Service.

Hosed by the Fraternal Order of Police and its Auxiliary, the Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service will be held Sunday on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to honor officers listed on the 2022 Roll Call of Heroes.