Local student engineers recently gathered to put their robotics skills to the test during a competition at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

A small crowd attended the Feb. 18 VEX Robotics Competition to cheer on the teams. The contest featured the students' homemade robots, which were put through a series of challenges. The winners moved on to the regional finals.

Student engineers were tasked with creating a robot that could collect large yellow discs and launch them into a basket. This take on disc golf is called “Spin Up.” Unlike the previous tournament held in January, where elementary and middle school-aged participants made robots from plastic, these middle and high school-aged competitors made theirs from metal.

Amy Flack, the director and treasurer of the Culpeper Robotics Club, said the older competitors are permitted to cut metal during their builds.

“It’s a safety concern from VEX. These robots, once you get into metal, you can actually change the parts," she said. "If something is too long, then you can get your Dremel (a brand of electric powered saw) and you can cut it. They’re allowed to cut metal at this stage and the plastic robots, you can’t alter the pieces.”

Culpeper Robotics competed at the most recent event, but did not win this time around. Members of the club won the VEX IQ Competition held in January at the Culpeper Technical Education Center.

According to Flack, the rules of this year’s competition were slightly altered to allow teams to get points for every tile that the robots touch. This allowed the teams to create a method of gaining more points by attaching streamers to their robots, which when fired would spread across the field and lengthen the reach of the robots.

The final round was one of three matchups that would see the use of the streamers backfire on teams, launching outside of the field of play and earning those teams automatic disqualifications.

Two Manassas teams, Venom and Terminal Velocity, were the ultimate victors. The pair won the final match against the dual teams of That’s Dangerous from Dulles and Dynamic Duo and Management from Woodbridge. The Dulles/Woodbridge teams were in the lead when they fired their streamers, which went out of bounds and automatically disqualified the pair, leading to the win for the Manassas teams.

“This is great, I’m a senior and this is my last local competition ever and it’s been kind of a rough season for me. So, I’m super happy to finish the regular season on a good note," said Rudy Gasser, Terminal Velocity's captain.

Nokesville-based team AI from Patriot High School received the Judge’s Award, which is given to the team that shows the most spirit throughout the event. The decision is made based on interviews with the teams, robot design and the team's actions during the tournament.

“This competition, we unfortunately didn’t have a programmer, he’s out of town and we overcame that by texting and calling him. I also stepped up since I have a little experience with code from three years ago, which wasn’t in my brain after quarantine,” said A1 captain Jade King.

The Design Award went to the Woodbridge-based team Voodoo and the Robot Skills Championship went to the Dulles-based team That’s Dangerous.

Venom and Terminal Velocity will compete in the 2023 Virginia High School VRC State Championships on March 3–4 at Meadow Event Park in Doswel