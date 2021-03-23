Rock-and-water sculpture is no more; but giant eyeglasses are in the works

Though one Rockwater sculpture project is kaput, another is revived and could be installed by early summer.
A rock-and-water-themed creation had been proposed in 2019 by Fauquier artist Gary Colson, made of granite donated by Virginia Mist Quarry. It was earmarked for placement in a circle in the park at a point where four walking paths converge.
In the months since, Town Council members cooled on the project, responding unenthusiastically to designs and revisions presented by the artist, after which the COVID pandemic hit, slowing everything. The council’s focus switched to the new Minutemen and Charters of Freedom monument, installed in October. Colson subsequently backed out of the deal as it dragged on.
“Our initial plan for that has gone bust, that is correct,” Councilman Keith Price said in a recent interview. “We were left without a sculptor, and he had been hard to find in the first place.”
Price said money donated toward the sculpture through Culpeper’s Windmore Foundation for the Arts was returned with letters to donors in early February.
“Virginia Mist is still in agreement to donate a boulder—we’ve talked about having the Public Works people drill a hole in it and run water out of the top, putting some benches and nice landscaping around,” Price said.
Town Manager Chris Hively has asked staff to draft proposals for Price’s idea that could still be representative of rock and water, but not involve a tailormade sculpture, he said.
“They’re doing some thinking and strategizing on what’s feasible and what things cost, and they’ll bring back a proposal to the committee in a month or two,” Price said. “We have a creative staff and we’re confident they’ll come up with something nice.”
Meanwhile, a different public work of art commissioned by the Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club has picked up steam. Its sculpture, nearly finished by Culpeper sculptor Roque Castro, would represent part of the Lions’ international mission.
Castro, who grew up on a family farm just south of town and now lives in his grandparents’ farmhouse, created Culpeper’s downtown Reel LOVEwork sculpture. Made of welded-together film reels from the Library of Congress’ National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper, the artwork has become a beloved icon in town, and a gathering place for photo shoots and community events.
Castro, executive vice president at investment company Elysium Technology Group, on weekends this winter has been working on his next creation—a giant pair of eyeglasses, also destined for display in Rockwater Park.
“The Lions call themselves the Knights of Vision,” Castro said in an interview at his workshop. “I’ve been very grateful to learn more about what they do and try to create their vision for this project.”
Lions Clubs across the world collect old eyeglasses and match their prescriptions with people living in poverty who are visually impaired.
Price, who is a member of the local chapter of the service organization, said the Lions made their proposal and it was accepted by the Town Council in December 2018.
“Once it is created, we were going to work with Roque and town staff to install it at Rockwater—maybe at the top of the hill near the parking area, or possibly near the playground,” Price said. “But really, we just don’t have a set place for it yet.”
Castro said he had to postpone work on the sculpture when the COVID-19 pandemic ratched up Elysium’s digital investment business, as more people made more online transactions during the past year.
“But I’ve been able to get back into working on it over this past month, and it looks like completion is less than a month away,” Castro said, adding he’s ready to move on to other projects.
With four children at home ranging in age from 9 to 15, Castro said he’s designing the metal sculpture to be tough enough to handle having kids climb on it.
“I think we have more than 500 hours invested in the project,” Castro said. He’s had a lot of help from friend and farmhand Tony Elkins, whose time invested is included in that total.
“I like to try to take on projects like this to keep a creative outlet for myself and contribute to the community,” Castro said.
