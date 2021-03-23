Rock-and-water sculpture is no more; but giant eyeglasses are in the works

Lions Clubs across the world collect old eyeglasses and match their prescriptions with people living in poverty who are visually impaired.

Price, who is a member of the local chapter of the service organization, said the Lions made their proposal and it was accepted by the Town Council in December 2018.

“Once it is created, we were going to work with Roque and town staff to install it at Rockwater—maybe at the top of the hill near the parking area, or possibly near the playground,” Price said. “But really, we just don’t have a set place for it yet.”

Castro said he had to postpone work on the sculpture when the COVID-19 pandemic ratched up Elysium’s digital investment business, as more people made more online transactions during the past year.

“But I’ve been able to get back into working on it over this past month, and it looks like completion is less than a month away,” Castro said, adding he’s ready to move on to other projects.

With four children at home ranging in age from 9 to 15, Castro said he’s designing the metal sculpture to be tough enough to handle having kids climb on it.