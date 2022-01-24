Rockingham woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking along road

A 28-year-old Rockingham woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in the road, according to state police.

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating the fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 along Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Rd), two-tenths of a mile south of Route 11 (North Valley Pike), paralleling I-81 about midway between Harrisonburg and New Market.

A 2013 Honda Civic was traveling north on Route 608 when it struck a pedestrian walking northbound in the travel lane, according to a release Monday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Honda was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, Coffey said. The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The Honda immediately stopped and remained on the scene.

The pedestrian, Heather D. Riggleman, 28, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old male, of Rockingham, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

According to her obituary, Riggleman graduated from Broadway High School and later got her certificate in Cosmetology. She was attending classes at the Virginia School of Massage in Charlottesville. Riggleman left behind four children, according to her obituary.