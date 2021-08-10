Roseate spoonbill spotted on Lake Pelham

Culpeper resident Lee Alloway on Sunday evening spotted and captured on film a roseate spoonbill (right) with a great white heron at the western end of Lake Pelham near the former access ramp.

“I have seen reports of the bird being sighted there in the morning as well,” Alloway said in an email message Tuesday. “I have seen it twice, and hope to have future opportunities to photograph it.”

The striking bird is usually found in Florida, the Southeast Atlantic Coast, Cuba and near the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Washington Post. But this summer it’s been spotted in Virginia, the District, Delaware, New York and even as far north as Maine.

“With its vibrant pink coloring, enormous wingspan, football-shape and rounded bill, the spoonbill is a sight to behold,” the Washington Post stated. According to Peter Marra of Georgetown University and an expert on migratory birds, sightings of the bird this far north is unusual but not unprecedented. They may be searching for richer food sources or have been swept north by storms, Marra said.