Rosenberger running for 10th term on Culpeper County Board of Supervisors

“Everyone wants to build mega ones,” he said.

Rosenberger said it remains to be seen if the 300-acre limitation will remain in the policy.

“We’ll have to hash that out, make a determination on it,” he said, adding, “It will be an easier pill to swallow if they were not as big as they have been, so we’ll see.”

Conserving farmland is the best way to reduce carbon emissions, Rosenberger said.

Plus, “the agriculture dollar turns more times than any other dollar,” he added, of the ripple effect of farming on the Culpeper economy.

“It’s an integral part of this community,” Rosenberger said. “Because of agriculture, the economy keeps rolling and nobody wants to give that any credence whatsoever.”

Look back at history during the downturns, including the housing crash; farming kept turning over in spite of it, he said. Farming as a business these days is going pretty good as of last week, the supervisor said.