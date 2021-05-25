Rosenberger running for 10th term on Culpeper County Board of Supervisors

Culpeper County beef farmer Brad Rosenberger confirmed last week he will seek a tenth term of office in the November election to the Board of Supervisors as Jefferson District rep.
He is certified to be on the ballot, according to the registrar, and no others had yet filed to run against the long-time supervisor. He was first elected to the board in 1985.
The 66-year-old Culpeper County native oversees a fifth generation beef cattle and grain operation with two of his four adult children working alongside him.
Roseberger graduated with the class of 1973 from Culpeper County High School and has also been in the seed business and trucking company for decades.
“My experience and the job I have done puts me in a position to run again,” he said in a phone call last week. “I hope my service has been satisfactory.”
Rosenberger has long been a voice for agriculture in Culpeper County, as was reflected in his recent vote against a utility scale solar facility on cleared timber farmland near Stevensburg.
“I think we are still a rural community and I think we have the option to remain that way if the right decisions are made,” he said of his no vote for Maroon Solar.
Rosenberger said he agreed with current county policy limiting solar projects to 300 acres, not the 1,000 acres that was proposed.
“Everyone wants to build mega ones,” he said.
Rosenberger said it remains to be seen if the 300-acre limitation will remain in the policy.
“We’ll have to hash that out, make a determination on it,” he said, adding, “It will be an easier pill to swallow if they were not as big as they have been, so we’ll see.”
Conserving farmland is the best way to reduce carbon emissions, Rosenberger said.
Plus, “the agriculture dollar turns more times than any other dollar,” he added, of the ripple effect of farming on the Culpeper economy.
“It’s an integral part of this community,” Rosenberger said. “Because of agriculture, the economy keeps rolling and nobody wants to give that any credence whatsoever.”
Look back at history during the downturns, including the housing crash; farming kept turning over in spite of it, he said. Farming as a business these days is going pretty good as of last week, the supervisor said.
“We need rain but the prices look a little bit better,” Rosenberger said of commodities, cautioning conditions can change in a moment, just when you think you might make some money. “Hopefully we’ll have a good year and prices stay strong. Only time can tell, you do the best you can.”
He admitted the county is in a good financial position due to the large infusion of pandemic relief funds from the federal government with another round on its way. Rosenberger said he doesn’t know where the money is coming from.
“They just keep printing it,” he said, erupting into a raspy laugh. How the county will spend its next share remains to be seen, he said. “It’s something we’ll have to discuss. We’ll be talking about using that money in various, sundry different ways.”
The county used a large portion of 2020 federal funding to cover salaries for first responders, depositing millions back into the general fund.
