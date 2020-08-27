Roundabout proposed at Route 3 and Orange Road

Culpeper is becoming roundabout central.
Several were put in place in recent years. Two more are planned for the near future—one at the intersection of McDevitt Drive and Route 3, and another at Blue Ridge Avenue and Sperryville Pike, by Yowell Meadow Park.
Now, town and VDOT officials are eyeing a more distant circular solution for the high-pedestrian, accident-prone intersection of Orange Road and Route 3.
The estimated $8.8 million project would construct a roundabout with crosswalks across each section of the road, as well as sidewalks along adjacent right-of-way in the busy residential and commercial area.
VDOT crash data from 2014-2018 indicates a total of 26 crashes within 300 feet of the intersection, according to a town report.
Of those, 13 involved injuries, including one pedestrian accident, resulting in three injuries.
The town will likely endorse the roundabout project for SMART SCALE funding through the state, a program that awards money to projects based on various criteria including pedestrian safety.
If SMART SCALE approved, construction would not begin until 2029, per a VDOT estimate.
At a meeting this week, members of the Culpeper Town Council Public Safety, Public Works and Planning & Community Development Committee generally endorsed the Orange Road roundabout as a priority for the 2022 SMART SCALE application cycle.
The committee favored it over two other VDOT proposals to eliminate left-hand turns at Ira Hoffman Lane and Bus. 29 as well as at Montanus Drive and Bus. 29. R-Cuts would be installed at the intersections—similar to those at Mountain Run Lake Road and U.S. Route 29—directing cars into a U-turn feature to access the opposite side of the four-lane highway.
Town Manager Chris Hively remarked he was concerned R-Cuts on Bus. 29 would be “a nightmare.”
“People are not going to like it,” he said. Hively predicted there was a good chance the feature would not work effectively either, and that cars would stack up into the road on the busy commercial corridor waiting to turn around.
Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said of the three projects, priority should be given to the Orange Road/Route 3 roundabout.
He said preliminary design is now taking place for the approved SMART SCALE roundabout at the nearby Route 3/McDevitt Drive junction. Hoy said construction on that project is slated for completion in the 2023-24 timeframe.
