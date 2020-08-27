Roundabout proposed at Route 3 and Orange Road

Culpeper is becoming roundabout central.

Several were put in place in recent years. Two more are planned for the near future—one at the intersection of McDevitt Drive and Route 3, and another at Blue Ridge Avenue and Sperryville Pike, by Yowell Meadow Park.

Now, town and VDOT officials are eyeing a more distant circular solution for the high-pedestrian, accident-prone intersection of Orange Road and Route 3.

The estimated $8.8 million project would construct a roundabout with crosswalks across each section of the road, as well as sidewalks along adjacent right-of-way in the busy residential and commercial area.

VDOT crash data from 2014-2018 indicates a total of 26 crashes within 300 feet of the intersection, according to a town report.

Of those, 13 involved injuries, including one pedestrian accident, resulting in three injuries.

The town will likely endorse the roundabout project for SMART SCALE funding through the state, a program that awards money to projects based on various criteria including pedestrian safety.

If SMART SCALE approved, construction would not begin until 2029, per a VDOT estimate.