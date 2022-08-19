RRCC analysis: Region mostly at low risk for wildfire, except Madison County

Madison is at the highest risk for wildfires in the Culpeper region, and Fauquier is at the lowest.

That’s according to a new Wildfire Risk Analysis for Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission.

It found that while most of the region is at low risk, Madison County is considered at high risk for wildfires. It has the highest number of wildfires per year (10.8), and per square mile within the five-county region.

Another locality that stands out is the town of Madison, the only town in the region which solely consists of “High Risk” and “Medium Risk” areas.

Every other town within the region is predominately “Low Risk,” according to RRRC. Fauquier County had the most areas of low risk for wildfire, the report found.

Areas with high road densities and a large percentage of developed land generally feature low amounts of wildland fuels, fragmented to such a degree that the resulting fire risk is drastically reduced, the analysis found.

There were over 1,000 wildfires across the region from 1992-2018, including 188 in Culpeper County, according to RRRC.

The recent report utilizes updated data to document wildfire risks in the region. The area’s 1,965 square miles includes large tracts of forests and wildlands, in Shenandoah National Park on the region’s westernmost edges, including in Madison.

Much of the region is located near or adjacent to these wooded areas, where heavy and dense vegetation can serve as a source to fuel wildfires, according to the RRRC release.

Growth and development changes the “Wildland-Urban” interface and, along with other natural factors such as topography, wildfire can also pose a risk around the region.

The 2018 regional Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies wildfire as a moderate risk hazard for the Rappahannock-Rapidan region.

The recent risk analysis incorporated new population data, land cover data, and historic wildfire information, and other data sets as part of the study process, the release stated.

Using GIS tools, data sets were input into a weighted model and classified into low, moderate and higher risk areas. Comparisons with historic wildfire locations and previous analyses were used to provide context.

In addition, the map below shows woodland home communities and future growth areas, which may assist in identifying opportunities for local wildfire education and outreach, RRRC said in its release.

Check it out at rrregion.org/wildfireanalysis.