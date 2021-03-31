RRHD: 27.7 percent of residents in local health district have had one shot

Culpeper County continues to see success in implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of March 30, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator, 27.7 percent of residents in the health district had received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine compared to 29.5 percent of Virginia residents.
In the five Culpeper-area counties, she said, 16.8 percent of residents were fully vaccinated as of March 30, higher than the 15.8 percent state average.
As of Tuesday, 27,054 total COVID-19 vaccine shots had been given at the district’s main vaccine clinic at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Achter said.
In the past week, local pharmacies and doctors’ offices have also received some COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, CCPS Nursing Supervisor Kathy Walsh said.
This Wednesday, Culpeper Middle School hosted three clinics, giving out Pfizer doses in the morning and afternoon, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the late afternoon, Walsh said. It was the first time the school held three clinics in one day.
Culpeper Middle School is one of two major vaccination sites in Culpeper County. Its clinics began on Jan. 19 and are expected to continue through May or as long as there is a need in the community, Principal Jesse Blackburn said. To date, the school system has had 20 COVID-19 vaccination clinics there, held every Wednesday (save one), he said.
To date, a total of 11,832 doses have been distributed at Culpeper Middle School, Blackburn said.
“We are thrilled to be a part of something this historic,” he said. “It is an honor to help our community during this unprecedented time!
Walsh thanked schools Superintendent Tony Brads, human resources chief Michelle Metzgar, teaching assistant Yolanda Shanks, Culpeper Middle School Principal Jesse Blackburn, CMS custodians, Culpeper emergency services director Bill Ooten and his staff, April Achter of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the region’s Medical Reserve Corps and Culpeper Medical Center staff for making the middle school’s clinics possible.
Of the school division’s approximately 1,300 employees, about 85 percent have now been vaccinated, said Metzgar, the division’s executive director of human resources. All of the public schools’ full and part-time employees have been given or continue to be offered spots in its weekly clinics, she said.
Several essential businesses, assisted living facilities, churches and other vulnerable populations have been vaccinated since January, Metzgar said.
Person by person, the health district and the Culpeper hospital are working through the state’s official vaccination registration list for the Culpeper region.
The local health district recently opened vaccine administration to the Virginia Department of Health’s Phase 1c, which includes “other essential workers,” workers in energy, water and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation, institutions of higher education, finance, information technology, media, legal services, public safety and barbers, stylists and hairdressers.
Register for the vaccine at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
540/825-0773