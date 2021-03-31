RRHD: 27.7 percent of residents in local health district have had one shot

Culpeper County continues to see success in implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of March 30, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator, 27.7 percent of residents in the health district had received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine compared to 29.5 percent of Virginia residents.

In the five Culpeper-area counties, she said, 16.8 percent of residents were fully vaccinated as of March 30, higher than the 15.8 percent state average.

As of Tuesday, 27,054 total COVID-19 vaccine shots had been given at the district’s main vaccine clinic at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Achter said.

In the past week, local pharmacies and doctors’ offices have also received some COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, CCPS Nursing Supervisor Kathy Walsh said.

This Wednesday, Culpeper Middle School hosted three clinics, giving out Pfizer doses in the morning and afternoon, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the late afternoon, Walsh said. It was the first time the school held three clinics in one day.