For the first time, the federal government has declared a synthetic drug cocktail an “emergent threat” to U.S. public health.

The veterinary tranquilizer xylazine, often mixed with fentanyl, has been linked to a growing number of overdose deaths across the country, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District included in a recent public health update.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the American public of a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, known as “Tranq,” a powerful sedative approved for veterinary use.

“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 States. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.”

In Culpeper County, fentanyl had it deadliest year in 2021, according to fatal overdose data from the Virginia Dept. of Health Medical Examiner’s Office.

There were 19 fatal fetanyl overdoses in Culpeper County in 2021, the highest ever, according to the data. For the first three quarters of 2022, the Medical Examiner recorded nine fatal fentanyl overdoses in Culpeper County.

An updated fatal drug overdoses report is due out this month from VDH.

Culpeper Police Deputy Chief Tim Chilton said the new cocktail is deadly.

"Even Narcan is ineffective on it sometimes," he said.

While Culpeper PD has not seen it yet, it's only a matter of time, Chilton said.

"We continue to train on Narcan and prevention efforts," he said. "We are training about 50 citizens or more a month."

Xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures place users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning, according to the DEA alert. Because xylazine is not an opioid, Narcan does not reverse its effects. Experts recommend administering naloxone if someone might be suffering a drug poisoning.

People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop severe wounds, including necrosis—the rotting of human tissue—that may lead to amputation, according to the DEA alert.

According to the CDC, 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings, with 66 percent of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel in Mexico, using chemicals largely sourced from China, are primarily responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in communities across the United States, according to the DEA.