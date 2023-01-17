RRHD gives update on Pfizer bivalent COVID shot linked to stroke

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District on Tuesday issued an update related to the recent CDC report of a “safety signal” for potential strokes in people aged 65 and older who received Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent.

A safety signal is an adverse event that may be related to the vaccine and requires further investigation, according to the RRHD release.

Last week, CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, which reviews data weekly, met the statistical criteria for an adverse event to prompt an investigation into whether there was a concern for ischemic stroke in people 65 and over who took the vaccine.

Multiple surveillance systems suggest this signal may not be confirmed, according to the RRHD release, including Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Veterans Affairs and Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, according to the health district.

Data as a whole suggests the CDC datalink signal is unlikely to represent a true clinical risk. It requires further investigation, according to the RRHD release.

“The question is whether or not people 65 and older who received the Pfizer Bivalent vaccine were more likely to have an ischemic stroke in the 21 days following vaccination compared with days 22-42 after vaccination,” the release stated.

Key points remain, according to the local health district, that COVID-19 vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe illness and death. No change is recommended in COVID-19 vaccination practice and there continues to be overwhelming evidence of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

An updated COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 by nearly three-fold compared to those who were previously vaccinated but did not receive the updated booster, the health district said.

It reduces the risk of death from COVID-19 by nearly 19-fold compared to those who are unvaccinated, the release stated. Data from outside the U.S. has demonstrated more than 80% protection against severe disease and death from the bivalent vaccine compared to those who have not received it.

“We rely on surveillance systems to find rare safety signals. Scientists are working to determine if this is a true association. Often, these systems detect signals that could be related to things other than the vaccine,” RRHD stated in the release. “Your local public health team will continue to keep you informed.”