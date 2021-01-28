RRHD health director provides local vaccine guidance

Governor Northam has extended Executive Order 72 through February 28, which maintains the 10-person limit on social gatherings, the requirement to wear masks in public places, guidelines for businesses, and other provisions.
The latest update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes some key points:
• All states rely on the federal government to distribute vaccine doses. Virginia’s primary distribution of doses is allocated by the Virginia Department of Health to local health districts, in proportion to each district’s population. Based on our state’s population, Virginia is currently receiving approximately 105,000 new doses per week toward our goal of achieving herd immunity.
The pace of incoming doses may not significantly increase for months, although President Biden has announced plans to increase distribution by 16% in the near future. This allocation means that our health district will be receiving approximately 2,000 first doses per week for the next few months.
We are working to allocate those equitably throughout the health district, using some at our central clinic at Germanna Community College and re-allocating approximately half the doses to our partners (hospitals, private clinics, or pharmacies) throughout the district. These groups may change from week to week, but they are using the health district list we have been generating from the surveys submitted.
• Additional doses reach some residents of Virginia through separate federal allocations for employees of the U.S. Department of Defense and certain other agencies; the Indian Health Service; and a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities.
• All local health districts in Virginia have moved into Phase 1b of vaccine eligibility. This means that approximately 50% of Virginia’s population is now eligible, including frontline essential workers, people aged 65 years and older, people with high-risk medical conditions identified by the CDC, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps.
Frontline essential workers will be prioritized in the order listed in the Phase 1b details. Other than the healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities in Phase 1a, the Virginians in Phase 1b are at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19 or serious illness if infected. If you do not fit into one of these categories, please be courteous and allow those who do to receive vaccine first.
• There are simply not enough doses available yet for everyone who is eligible to receive them. Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for Phase 1b until March or April. Unfortunately, it may be weeks or longer before vaccination appointments become available for those who have registered.
• Anyone eligible for Phase 1a or 1b based on occupation should check with their employer to see if arrangements have already been made, and should otherwise register with the local health department in the locality where they work. Anyone eligible based on age or medical condition should register with the local health department in the locality where they live.
Virginia has confirmed that the District of Columbia and Maryland are following the same approach.
• The best way to let us know your interest and to get on the list is to go to rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey (see below). For those with no internet access, call 540-308-6072. Understand that you will likely need to leave a message for us to call you back.
Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions. Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing, and other measures to protect the health of the community. Please be patient; we will get back to you.
• Assistance for general questions in English, Spanish, and other languages is also available through the VDH Call Center at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343). The Commonwealth is investing in a significant expansion of call center capacity in the coming weeks, and is working with local health districts to ensure information and registration is available on their websites and by phone.
• Anyone who receives a first dose of vaccine will receive the second dose three or four weeks later as appropriate. Patients who receive their first dose through our health department clinic will receive an email inviting them to schedule their second dose approximately one week prior to the appointment due date. If anyone received a first dose through another entity, they should expect notification from that entity. In addition, there is no need to fill out a second survey for the second dose.
Please continue to do those things that will mitigate further cases while we await vaccination of our entire population- wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.
Dr. Wade Kartchner is Director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.