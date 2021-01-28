RRHD health director provides local vaccine guidance

• Anyone eligible for Phase 1a or 1b based on occupation should check with their employer to see if arrangements have already been made, and should otherwise register with the local health department in the locality where they work. Anyone eligible based on age or medical condition should register with the local health department in the locality where they live.

Virginia has confirmed that the District of Columbia and Maryland are following the same approach.

• The best way to let us know your interest and to get on the list is to go to rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey (see below). For those with no internet access, call 540-308-6072. Understand that you will likely need to leave a message for us to call you back.

Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions. Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing, and other measures to protect the health of the community. Please be patient; we will get back to you.