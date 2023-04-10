To protect the health of residents, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District on Monday issued a notice about a feral cat that tested positive for rabies along Messick Road in Midland, Fauquier County.

The adult male cat had black fur with brown patches on its lower hind legs. The cat also had a white patch of fur around the chest/abdominal area, according to a health department release.

Any person or pet who may have had contact with a feral cat acting strangely in this vicinity is asked to contact Fauquier Co. Health Department at 540/347-6363 or Fauquier Co. Animal Control 540/422-8750.

A local resident attacked by a feral cat April 6 outside of their home contacted Fauquier Animal Control, according to the release. The cat was shot by the homeowner and sent to the Virginia State Lab for rabies testing the same day. The cat was reported positive on Friday, according to the health department. All identified individuals who may have had contact with the cat have been reached by the health department and assessed individually for the need for for rabies post-exposure shots.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District encourages all residents to speak with friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, including elderly and disabled contacts, about rabies and the importance of vaccinating pets/livestock and to not feed/handle wildlife. It is extremely important to keep pets and livestock up to date on their rabies vaccinations as well as pets and feral cats being cared for by residents, the health dept. said. Rabies vaccines are inexpensive and highly effective at preventing the spread of rabies.

The health district advises residents to leave wild animals alone while out in nature. Come across a sick or abandoned animal? Contact animal control or a wildlife rehabilitation center. Do not attempt to catch, feed or care for the wild animal, the health dept. said.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the central nervous system. The virus is found only in the saliva and brain tissue of an infected mammal and is most commonly spread when an infected animal bites a human or pet. Less often, virus may also be spread when infected saliva or brain tissue comes into contact with an open wound or mucous membrane (eye, mouth, nose).

Symptoms of the virus in animals include abnormal behaviors such as difficulty swallowing (causing fear of drinking aka “hydrophobia” and foaming around the mouth), poor balance, paralysis and seizures. Some, but not all rabid animals can become aggressive and attack.

Once symptoms of rabies begin, the illness progresses quickly and is nearly 100% fatal within a couple of days. In Virginia, the virus is most commonly identified in “high risk” wild animals such as bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks. Rabies is occasionally found in domestic animals with nearly all due to no vaccination history and exposure to the virus.

Virginia law requires that all dogs and cats four months of age and older be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian, and that vaccinations be kept current. Low cost rabies vaccination clinics are available throughout the area and can be found by searching “low cost rabies vaccinations near me” on your smart phone or internet-enabled device.