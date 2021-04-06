RRHD vaccinating all local residents 16 & up

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, since April 5, is now vaccinating people in Phase 2 —opening up the process to all residents who are at least 16 years old.
Vaccinations are continuing for anyone who is registered in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c from the health district counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited. Registration is still required for health department clinics.
“Please be patient as we continue to reach out to the most at-risk and under-served, while offering vaccine to each person who desires it as soon as possible. We are devoting every available resource to this effort,” a health department news release stated on Friday.
Phase 2 is for all people aged 16 and older (for Pfizer vaccine) and 18 and older (for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. See www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for details.
“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to the majority of our population,” said RRHD Acting Director Dr. Colin Greene in a statement. “Please understand that we will still book the elderly and most at-risk first. Everyone who lives or works in Virginia is encouraged to enroll on the state pre-registration list, to facilitate setting up a vaccine appointment.”
To pre-register, or to update a pre-registration record, see www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.
Those with an appointment are asked to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to their scheduled time as too many people arriving too early causes backups.
Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. Registrants should be prepared to show their invitation (email or text) or proof of name.
The health department reminded residents to continue masking and social distancing outside of their household.
“We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet, so please continue to watch your 3Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance, and Wash your hands.”