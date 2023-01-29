RRHD weekly update: COVID cases down for second week, norovirus on rise

Weekly COVID-19 reported case rates have declined for two weeks in a row, according to the Friday weekly update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

As of January 20 statewide, 16 counties and cities are reporting high community levels, mostly in southwest Virginia as well as Prince William County, according to the CDC tracker. This is down from 65 locales from the prior week.

RRHD, spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties as well as most of Northern Virginia was at low community level for coronavirus transmission, as of Jan. 20.

Hospital occupancy remains elevated but is declining slowly, according to the weekly update, asking residents to get a bivalent COVID19 booster and flu shot if they haven’t already, and to continue to practice good prevention.

Virginia is experiencing an increase in reported cases of gastrointestinal activity, this week’s update stated. One of the viruses that can cause this is norovirus, a very contagious virus that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain in all ages, according to the health district. Norovirus is spread through direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water and touching contaminated surfaces and then putting unwashed hands in one’s mouth.