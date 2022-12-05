RRHD weekly update: stay home when sick, get vaccines as viruses persist

This year’s flu season arrived early, along with increased numbers of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, according to the weekly update on Friday from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Both illnesses can cause serious illness and hospitalization in children and older adults. The heath dept. continues to urge citizens to get vaccines to protect against the flu and COVID-19.

Sick? Stay home, according to RRHD, adding sick children also need to stay home from school and other activities to help limit the spread of infection.

Handwashing is still encouraged along with not touching eyes, nose and mouth and covering one's mouth when coughing or sneezing.

“Practice healthy habits. Drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet, exercise, try to manage stress and get enough sleep,” according to RRHD.

Been diagnosed with COVID-19, flu, or RSV, and want to know when to return to routine activities?

For flu, its 5-7 days after the start of symptoms. For RSV, it’s 3-8 days after the start of symptoms- or longer, up to 4 weeks, for infants and those who are immunocompromised. For COVID-19, it’s 5 days from the onset of diagnosis or the date of the test if asymptomatic and positive.

COVID-19 cases continue to come through the local hospital ER at a steady rate. There were 223 confirmed cases for the week ending Nov. 18 at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and 257 the week before, according to U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.

Four adults were admitted for COVID-19 at the Culpeper hospital for the week ending Nov. 18, according to the data, and 11 adult for the week ending Nov. 4. As of Nov. 18, the seven-day occupancy was 44.5 percent for adult in-patient beds in the local hospital, according to the federal data.

The CDC listed Virginia as very high for influenza-like illness for the week ending Nov. 26. VDH reported most influenza-like illness outbreaks as being in K-12 schools.