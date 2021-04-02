RRHD will start vaccinating all local residents 16 & up starting Monday

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will begin to vaccinate people in Phase 2 starting this Monday, April 5 – opening up the process to all residents who are at least 16-years-old.

Vaccinations will also continue for anyone who is registered in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c from the health district counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited. Registration is still required for health department clinics.

“Please be patient as we continue to reach out to the most at-risk and underserved, while offering vaccine to each person who desires it as soon as possible. We are devoting every available resource to this effort,” according to a health department news release on Friday.

Phase 2 is for all people aged 16 and older (for Pfizer vaccine) and 18 and older (for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. See www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for details.

