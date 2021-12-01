'Rudolph, with your nose so bright...' -- EVHS introduces Santa's famous reindeer

‘You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen’—but now is your chance to really get acquainted with Santa’s most famous reindeer, right here in Culpeper.

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Junior: The Musical,” will make its public debut on Friday and Saturday at Eastern View High School.

Packed full of mismatched elves, rogue reindeer and a host of other delightful Christmas characters, Culpeper youngsters will be certain to get into the Christmas spirit when they see this fun musical, showcasing the talents of local high school students.

After performing during the school day Thursday and Friday for other Eastern View students and area kindergarten classes, drama and choir students will be on stage Friday night, Dec. 3, in the school’s auditorium, 16332 Cyclone Way at 7 p.m.

A matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, will be followed by a final evening performance at 7 p.m. Adult tickets for all performances are $10, students and youth are $5 and may be purchased at the door or online here.

Get up close and personal with the cast of characters in costume during a Character Lunch at noon, Dec. 4, in the school’s forum (adults $15, youth $10, with lunch provided). Tickets for this event must be purchased by midnight tonight. Please call the school for details, 540/825-0621.