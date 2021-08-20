Run for Your Life 5K returns to woods at Verdun Adventure Bound

For the sixth year, the Come As You Are Coalition's “Run for Your Life 5K” will take to the beautiful cross country course through the green woods at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville to raise awareness and support for substance abuse.
The annual event will take off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18; the $30 registration fee increases after Sept. 3 so sign up today in support of the important work of CAYA.
Local mom Moira Satre stared the local nonprofit serving Culpeper and Fauquier counties in 2016 following the tragic loss of her son, Bobby, to a drug overdose.
Cayacoalition.org has a mission to connect people impacted by addiction to support and treatment resources. The group also collaborates with community organizations to support local prevention programs in the two counties. Culpeper Police Capt. Tim Chilton is on the board of directors.
Verdun Adventure Bound, along Route 229, is an outward-bound like youth retreat center located on more than 50 acres. Follow the Sasquatch through the woods to the finish line at the upcoming Run for Your Life.
Music at the amphitheater, food and awards will follow the race.
This year’s motivational race speaker will be former professional basketball player Chris Herren, founder of Herren Wellness, a residential substance use, wellness and recovery center with locations in Warrenton and Seekonk, Mass.
Herren, who grew up in Massachusetts and played for the Boston Celtics, has been sober since August 1, 2008. He shares his story nationally with the goal of making a positive difference in the lives of others.
Herren spoke in 2017 to students at Culpeper County High School. He told a rapt audience about how he shot up heroin for eight years, overdosed four times, nearly lost his own family, made headlines for his drug use and went to jail.
“I spent every dime I ever made from basketball on drugs,” he said, adding that he sold his kid’s video game systems, his wife’s jewelry, anything of value, for his next fix.
Herren recounted drinking his first Miller Lite at age 13 and growing up in a family marred by alcoholism. He told the local youth they didn’t need it.
“To the kids in here that don’t, that go to prom and have fun and don’t need it – for real, man? You’re a beast to me, a savage,” he said. “You’re ok just doing you, and could care less what others think.”
In addition to its work with Herren, CAYA programs include Revive opioid overdose and Naloxone education, support for school clubs like the Herren Project and Students Against Destructive Decisions, support for youth attendance at alcohol and drug abuse conferences and After Prom Parties.
Run For Your Life 5K proceeds will support prevention programs and reducing the stigma of addiction.
Race participants are welcome to honor someone who has faced the challenges of an addiction disorder by placing a photo on the CAYA Run For Your Life 5K Tribute Wall. It will be stationed prominently for runners and walkers to see the faces of those who fought for and continue their journey of recovery.
The Tribute Wall is a testament to the power of positivity, a support system, and open conversations surrounding a difficult topic, according to a CAYA release.
Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. on race day with check-in from 7:30- 8:45 a.m. on Sept.18.
Sorry, no dogs, but we love them anyway, the release stated.