Run for Your Life 5K returns to woods at Verdun Adventure Bound

Herren, who grew up in Massachusetts and played for the Boston Celtics, has been sober since August 1, 2008. He shares his story nationally with the goal of making a positive difference in the lives of others.

Herren spoke in 2017 to students at Culpeper County High School. He told a rapt audience about how he shot up heroin for eight years, overdosed four times, nearly lost his own family, made headlines for his drug use and went to jail.

“I spent every dime I ever made from basketball on drugs,” he said, adding that he sold his kid’s video game systems, his wife’s jewelry, anything of value, for his next fix.

Herren recounted drinking his first Miller Lite at age 13 and growing up in a family marred by alcoholism. He told the local youth they didn’t need it.

“To the kids in here that don’t, that go to prom and have fun and don’t need it – for real, man? You’re a beast to me, a savage,” he said. “You’re ok just doing you, and could care less what others think.”

In addition to its work with Herren, CAYA programs include Revive opioid overdose and Naloxone education, support for school clubs like the Herren Project and Students Against Destructive Decisions, support for youth attendance at alcohol and drug abuse conferences and After Prom Parties.