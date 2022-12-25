 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural businesses in Fauquier and Albemarle Counties get grants from USDA for solar projects

Three rural businesses in Fauquier and Albemarle Counties have received grants from the United States Department of Agriculture for solar energy projects.

On Dec. 15, it was announced by the Virginia State Office of Rural Development that 13 projects in the Commonwealth would receive funding through the Rural Energy for America program. Three of those projects were Fauquier-based Skyfiber Ranch, Fun-tastic Farming and Albemarle-based Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards.

The Rural Energy for America Program was designed to help farmers, agricultural producers and rural entrepreneurs lower energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Fauquier and Albemarle County-based projects along with 10 other projects based in Virginia collectively received more than $810,000 in total funding for photovoltaic arrays that will lower energy costs for these businesses. This came out of a total pot of $285 million meant for similar projects nationwide.

“I am grateful for the work done by the hardworking small business owners across the 5th District of Virginia which play such a vital role in the local economy like these two USDA grant recipients here in Fauquier county,” said Congressman Bob Good (R-Va.).

When asked about the matter, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said “For nearly 15 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program has helped rural businesses across America afford upfront costs and harness the benefits of alternative energies, like solar power, which can cut pollution and costs over time. I’m gratified that rural Virginians continue to benefit from this program. Your zip code shouldn’t determine whether or not you can diversify your energy sources or lower your energy costs.”

The following rural businesses received funding from the program:

Skyfiber Ranch, an alpaca farm in Orlean received a $9,417 investment will be used to purchase and install a 17.28 kilowatt roof mounted photovoltaic system. This system will consist of forty-eight 360 watt solar modules and eighteen inverters. The Skyfiber property in Fauquier County consists of a barn, two sheds and a 2-story single family residence on 29.15 acres.

Skyfiber raises alpacas as well as offers breeding services, consulting and mentoring. The 24,006 kilowatt hours per year of estimated solar generation will go towards its commercial operations which would cover about 67% of their usage. That amount of energy is enough electricity to power approximately two homes according to documentation from the USDA.

Gainesville-based Fun-Tastic Farming received a $13,525 investment which will be used to purchase and install a 18.36 kilowatt roof mounted photovoltaic system. This system consists of 51 360 watt solar modules, two inverters, and 51 optimizers. Fun-Tastic Farming is located on 131 acres with 8 buildings and a single family house, it is also used as a property management company for the 8 commercial buildings.

According to documents provided by the department, the 26,840 kilowatt hours per year of estimated solar generation will equal about 115% of their usage which is enough electricity to power approximately two homes.

The Albemarle County-based Pippin Hill Farm And Vineyards received a $16,772 investment which will be used to purchase and install a 28 kilowatt roof mount photovoltaic system on a newly constructed building to house chillers for the winemaking operation. This system consists of 70 400 watt solar modules, two inverters, and 70 optimizers.

The vineyard, which is based in North Garden, is on nearly 42 acres with a restored 1804 historical building which is used for different venues. This includes offering food, wine, cooking classes, games, tours and yoga.

According to information by the USDA the project will produce 35,076 kilowatt hours per year of estimated solar generation. This will account for about 13% of their estimated usage and is enough electricity to power approximately three homes.

“These projects are representative of the many ways USDA is helping agricultural producers and rural small businesses lower energy costs,” stated Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director. “These recent investments in renewable energy systems can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also promoting energy independence in the commonwealth and beyond.”

Along with the department, funding for the project also includes $250 million provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Fiscal Year 2023 applications for technical assistance and REAP grants are due Jan. 31 and March 31, respectively. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.

