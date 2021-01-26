Rural Chesapeake Bay-area health districts struggle to deal with COVID-19

WARSAW—Underfunded and understaffed, rural health districts around the Chesapeake Bay are being stressed by the pandemic.
They’ve had to cut back on contact tracing to meet vaccination needs and some are behind in sending data to the federal and state government because of lack of broadband. This week, as they continued with Phase 1-B of vaccinating, they are also starting to give people their second vaccine.
“This is an extraordinarily challenging situation,” said Dr. Richard Williams, who directs 10 rural counties in Three Rivers Health District, which includes the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula and two more counties across the Chesapeake Bay in the Eastern Shore Health District. Both districts run on small budgets and staff.
“We have to constantly try to increase our capability of vaccinating people and accommodate new doses at the same time we’re vaccinating again the people we already did,” he said.
Williams has been a surgeon and aerospace medicine physician. He retired as a colonel after 27 years in the Air Force and spent another 20 at NASA. That experience has come in handy. He’s always on the phone or in a meeting, trying to build an army of vaccinators, despite the current national vaccine shortage.
State health districts, including rural ones, started the pandemic response handicapped. For decades, the federal government underfunded public health. The state made cuts, as well.
“I’ve had physicians who’ve been in practice in this area for 30 years say, ‘Look, the health department ain’t anything like it was 30 years ago,” he said.
Williams has relied on qualified medical volunteers for help, like nursing students at the Rappahannock Community College who monitor people who just received their first vaccine.
At a recent Phase 1-A vaccine clinic set up in the town of Warsaw’s rescue squad building, the line of vehicles stretched for over a half-mile beyond the entrance. Among the police and health care workers sitting in their idling pickup trucks and SUVs were watermen, farmers, truck drivers, who also serve as volunteer first responders. Volunteers with clipboards direct them.
Parked in a field next to the squad building, people who just received their shot sat in their parked vehicles. They have to wait 15 minutes until they are checked by a student nurse, part of a team who are graduating this spring.
Melvin Smith, a volunteer firefighter for Cople District in Westmoreland County, smiles as he patiently waits. He’s Black, a member of a population particularly hard hit by the disease and part of a population—some 35 percent—that’s been hesitant to get a vaccine, according to a December report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Those who live in rural communities have also expressed hesitancy at the same rate, the report shows.
Smith said he never had a problem with getting the vaccine.
“There was no hesitation for me,” he said.
A nursing student runs through a host of questions, makes sure Smith has his card for his second shot and sends him on his way. It’s the last step in the longer-than-normal vaccination process that includes extra paperwork for the vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use.
“Our nursing students are playing an integral part in helping our local health department get all these vaccines out to our providers and our community,” said Sara Headley, a nursing professor at the college.
For vaccination teams, the day lasts 12 and 14 hours as they vaccinate some 400 to 500 people. The vaccines are finicky. They are stored in freezers that send out an alarm if the temperature fluctuates. And the vials must be handled with extra care.
“Messenger RNA is very delicate stuff,” said Williams. “So, if you take a vial of this vaccine and shake it, it’s toast, it’s done.”
Then there’s the data lag.
Facing down the vaccine shortage, last week, Dr. Danny Avula, who heads the state vaccine effort, said any lag in data entry will affect whether a district gets vaccines. Rural communities are known for poor broadband access. And the vaccine administration management system or VAMS is heavily dependent on that technology.
“We have started this using the old reliable phone call, paper-type trail, but that means our data enterers have to enter every encounter individually into VAMS," Williams said.
The vaccine shortage has forced Williams to make do with what they have by rationing. For now, participating hospitals, several big medical practices, and a few pharmacies and free clinics authorized by the CDC are administering vaccines. He’s working on more providers in light of the news from the Biden administration that more is coming.
“We may have the capability to do 500 [people], but because we’ve rationed vaccine elsewhere to try to be geographically equitable and reach vulnerable populations, we may only have enough to do 200 people,” said Williams.
According to a VDH spokeswoman, as more vaccines become available, “Virginia National Guard members will be assisting, and can be deployed where needed and as available.” Looking for a silver lining, Williams said the shortage of vaccines will allow districts to concentrate on giving second vaccines.
Echoing the federal government, he says this campaign will likely take five to six months. This week, Northern Virginia reported the first case in the state of a COVID-19 variant that is known to spread faster.
“I was involved in two armed conflicts personally in the Air Force, I’ve been involved personally in five or six different hurricanes, every pandemic we’ve had—H1N1, Zika, SARS-1, MERS, anthrax in Washington, D.C.,” he said, his voice cracking from exhaustion. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, it is the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”