Russell challenges Reaves to debate live in Culpeper mayoral race

He promised to run “a clean race” and said he was not interested in “arguing back and forth.”

“I’ll let Jon do what he wants to do and I’ll do what I want to do,” Reaves said. “If I got to beat you up to win an election, I don’t want it.”

Reaves has been on Culpeper Town Council for 11 years and currently works part-time as a park attendant for the Culpeper PD.

He admitted of his mayoral campaign, “I got a late start.”

Reaves didn’t launch his run until incumbent Mayor Mike Olinger decided in late May he would not seek re-election due to wanting to spend more time with his family.

Russell launched his campaign in January, and made it known he intended to run for the office long before that.

“I’ve been working on getting my signs, t-shirts, caps and stuff,” Reaves said.

He added he is committed to serving Culpeper and is out in the community every day.

“I stay in the public,” Reaves said. “I don’t wait until election time.”

In previous years, the chamber has held its candidate forums in the September or October timeframe.

