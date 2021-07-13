Russell challenges Reaves to debate live in Culpeper mayoral race

A pair of “live debates” moderated by local newspaper editors has been proposed in this year’s two-way Culpeper mayoral race.
A local-level debate such as this has not occurred here before for the office of mayor—at least in the town’s modern history.
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, in election years, hosts a series of candidates’ forums for those seeking various local offices, including town council, board of supervisors, school board and constitutional positions.
The forums are a conversation about the issues and not a debate like one would see on the presidential level.
Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell wants to do things differently this year in suggesting two debates with the other mayoral candidate, Frank Reaves Jr.
Russell runs a home-based political consulting firm called Local Identity Inc. and previously worked as a policy director for the conservative, policy-making nonprofit, American Legislative Exchange Council.
He is former chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee and a two-term Culpeper Town Councilman. The local GOP Committee, in addition, has endorsed Russell’s mayoral race.
Russell was previously elected to and served on a city council in Washington State prior to moving here in 2012.
He issued a recent press release suggesting the editors of the Culpeper Star-Exponent and Culpeper Times could moderate the Culpeper mayoral debate between him and Reaves.
“There is a lot at stake in this year’s election,” Russell said in a statement.
“Will our town preserve its unique identity, history and progress with thoughtful growth, or will we keep going down the road of expensive housing, erasing historic lake names and statues, and years of water rate increases with poor water quality?
“I am asking Frank to join me for a debate about the future of our town,” he said.
Russell added debate timing would be important, as early voting in the Nov. 2 election starts in September.
If Reaves agrees, ground rules could be agreed upon by both campaigns, Russell said.
A Culpeper native semi-retired from law enforcement, Reaves is working on putting together a formal written platform in his bid for mayor, he said on Tuesday.
He declined the mayoral debate challenge from Russell, saying he wanted to follow the more traditional route.
“We’ve never had a mayors’ debate—that’s for governors and presidents,” Reaves said. “Now we’re getting new people, want to do all kind of new stuff. I will stick to the chamber forum.”
He promised to run “a clean race” and said he was not interested in “arguing back and forth.”
“I’ll let Jon do what he wants to do and I’ll do what I want to do,” Reaves said. “If I got to beat you up to win an election, I don’t want it.”
Reaves has been on Culpeper Town Council for 11 years and currently works part-time as a park attendant for the Culpeper PD.
He admitted of his mayoral campaign, “I got a late start.”
Reaves didn’t launch his run until incumbent Mayor Mike Olinger decided in late May he would not seek re-election due to wanting to spend more time with his family.
Russell launched his campaign in January, and made it known he intended to run for the office long before that.
“I’ve been working on getting my signs, t-shirts, caps and stuff,” Reaves said.
He added he is committed to serving Culpeper and is out in the community every day.
“I stay in the public,” Reaves said. “I don’t wait until election time.”
In previous years, the chamber has held its candidate forums in the September or October timeframe.
