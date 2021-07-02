Rusty Bowers Memorial Scholarship for suicide awareness awarded to Culpeper students

Two local Culpeper high school students recently received educational support from the Rusty Bowers Memorial Scholarship.

Lara Parker received $1,000 and Olivia Searle accepted $500 through the effort sponsored by the family of Rusty Bowers, lost to suicide on Oct. 17, 2009.

Both students will be attending James Madison University, according to a hand-written scholarship release from Bowers’ mother, Brenda.

She joined suicide prevention specialist Alan Rasmussen and her husband, Junior, recently for the scholarship presentations. The Bowers family started the Scholarship in memory of their son and brother “Rusty” John Russell Bowers, III in 2012 after losing him. The nonprofit aims to raise awareness about and bring attention to depression and suicide.

“Rusty was a kind hearted gentle soul who always put others before himself. He is so loved and we miss him every day,” Brenda Bowers wrote.

Rusty’s Scholarship relies on several annual fundraisers including the Life Savers Walk, Community Fun Day and The Bowers Bowl. COVID-19 curtailed these fundraisers last year, but the work continues nonetheless, needed now more than ever.