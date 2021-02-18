SAFE Mardi Gras Sweepstakes this Saturday on Zoom

The good times are on hold in New Orleans and in Culpeper as Mardi Gras events are scaled back or cancelled altogether due to the ongoing pandemic.

This is typically the weekend for Culpeper Renaissance’s Downtown Carnival complemented by the Don’t Behind the Mask Masquerade Ball in support of Services to Abused Families.

The Masquerade Ball has been reimagined.

In its place, Sweepstakes, a virtual event, will take place on Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 20 as a major benefit event for Culpeper-based SAFE.

Attendees can watch and join in on the fun from the comfort of their home.

Just 400 tickets at $100 each will be sold prior to the event. The grand prize is $10,000 with a minimum of $50 awarded to each 50th ticket drawn.

One need not be virtually present to win; however, two hours of fun, music, entertainment and suspense is promised. Purchase tickets at www.safejourneys.org/events. Each ticket will be numbered with an assignment ID on the receipt. After prize money and expenses have been accounted for, the goal is to donate more than $25,000 in support of SAFE.

All are welcome to support an organization so vital to local communities while potentially enriching one’s own coffers, all while relaxing at home.