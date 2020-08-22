Sanford Reaves Jr. re-elected to REC Board

In an online and mail-in election by member-owners, three were selected to serve on Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, with results announced during a virtual annual meeting held Aug. 19, the co-op said in a news release Thursday.
Sanford Reaves Jr. was re-elected in Region IV, covering the counties of Culpeper and Orange.
Randy Thomas was re-elected in Spotsylvania County’s Region V.
Eugene Campbell Jr. was re-elected in Region IX, covering Essex, King, Queen and King William counties.
This year’s election saw record-setting participation among member-owners, the release stated, with more than 20,000 people returning their Proxy Designation Card or participating in the Annual Meeting.
During the meeting, REC President and CEO John D. Hewa touched on “the digital divide” among REC’s suburban and rural member-owners.
“Many of you have asked: ‘What can REC do to further broadband?’ ” Hewa said. “While broadband brings about great opportunity, it’s also a very expensive undertaking and REC must proceed very carefully.”
He noted that last year REC began an 800-mile fiber project that ultimately will connect more than 100 sites across the cooperative. He added that REC also continues to evaluate further opportunities in the fiber and broadband areas and is currently surveying many member-owners on the topic.
REC recently indicated its intent to participate in the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) upcoming Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction this October, when the FCC awards funds to expand broadband service. Due to FCC regulations, REC is not permitted to further discuss its involvement in the federal auction, Hewa said.
Regarding other cooperative news, Hewa shared the following:
• With the pandemic, the health and safety of REC’s employees and member-owners remains the cooperative’s top priority. Important work continues, such as clearing rights of way and system upgrades to improve reliability—with crews rotating shifts and practicing safe social distancing.
• REC recognizes the hardships many families and businesses continue to face. The cooperative said they follow state guidelines of not disconnecting for nonpayment or charging late fees during this time. REC said it will work with all member-owners on payment plans to suit their needs.
• REC returned a record amount of Capital Credits, $13 million, to member-owners in June. That money was reflected in a bill credit, with the amount varying depending on a member’s length of membership and the amount of electricity used.
• Electric work remains a dangerous field, the news release said. Hewa acknowledged the courage of line workers, contractors and other field team members working to serve REC member-owners.
Hewa also noted the cooperative’s Sunshare program, which allows member-owners to purchase blocks of solar power without having to install equipment at their homes. He also previewed a planned special rate for charging electric vehicles at home that REC plans to roll out in 2021.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.