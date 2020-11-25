 Skip to main content
Santa drives through Culpeper in vintage fire truck
The Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus thrilled local children of all ages Sunday with a distanced ride in downtown Culpeper and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Santa and his wife rode in style, too.

They were chauffeured around in the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department’s 1923 American LaFrance Brockway ‘Torpedo’ fire truck. A Culpeper Police escort led the merry procession.

Santa waved and spread Christmas greetings to shoppers and those strolling past the beautifully decorated shops and store fronts. Everyone waved to Santa and Mrs. Claus as they wished all a very Merry Christmas.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. thanked Co. 11 and the PD for making the festive visit happen as folks shopped locally and safely for all their holiday wishes.

