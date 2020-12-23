Santa works magic in Culpeper

With “Ho, ho, ho” following in his wake, Santa brightened Culpeper’s streets on Saturday, waving to passing motorists and handing out treats to children who ventured near.
“We felt it was especially important this year to try to spread a little joy,” said Kim Bowyer, who accompanied Santa as Mrs. Claus.
Tom Gilbert, a 27-year veteran of the Marine Corps who now works at Quantico for the U.S. Department of Defense, began growing his beard back in July so he could play the role.
“It takes a while to get it looking good,” he said of his white whiskers.
On Dec. 12, the pair participated as Santa and Mrs. Claus in Robby Jenkins’ multi-vehicle Christmas Train, which rolled through Culpeper, Madison and Orange to cheer residents along the counties’ roadsides.
Coming away from that event with leftover candy, they decided to give it away while greeting people in downtown Culpeper this past weekend.
“We gave out 100 candy canes with bags of candy,” Bowyer said.
Many local families, having seen their announcement on social media, traveled to Culpeper just to see Santa and his partner.
“I knew we wouldn’t get another opportunity,” said Sally Bushore, who snapped photos of Santa with daughter Brooklyn and son Ender Bushore in front of East Davis Street’s Grass Rootes restaurant. “I’m very glad he was here; it was great for my kids.”
Brent and April Coffey caught up with Santa and Mrs. Claus next to the Pepperberries boutique at East Davis and Main Street. Six-year-old Ella Coffey posed for a picture with younger brother Walker, in his stroller.
“We saw on Facebook that they would be down here and we came on purpose to see,” April Coffey said. “We still had some shopping to do, so it worked out.”
Bowyer, of Culpeper, and Gilbert, of Stafford, moved this year to Rhoadesville in Orange County. The two have known each other since 2012, and began dating in 2018.
They have six children and 20 grandchildren. “So we know a little bit about kids,” Bowyer smiled.
When they were trick-or-treating at Halloween with grandkids a couple years ago, a passer-by asked Gilbert if he had considered playing Santa at Christmastime.
“We hadn’t really thought of it ‘till then,” Bowyer said. “But we figured he probably could.”
The passer-by was not asking idly. Her husband had recently lost his job and the family had endured several rough months.
“She was looking for a way to get photos with Santa that wouldn’t cost a fortune,” Bowyer said.
Gilbert decided it was a good cause, so they put together an outfit. The photo shoot they did with that woman’s child is how they got started. They’ve done a number of similar photo shoots since.
“We walked around downtown last year the first time, and then this year it’s really blossomed,” Bowyer said. “We’ve done video chats with kids. He talked to kids at Farmington Elementary over their Chromebooks. People have really been reaching out.”
In fact, folks have continued to contact them in recent days, requesting more Santa appearances.
“Sadly, Santa has returned to the North Pole and since shaved,” Bowyer laughed. “He is no longer available.”
The main message Gilbert said he tries to convey while playing Santa is, “There is hope!”
Last year, Bowyer said, a girl met them but said she didn’t believe in Santa. “He said to her, ‘Sometimes I don’t believe in me either. But we all need that sparkle—we all need to believe.’ ”
