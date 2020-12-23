Santa works magic in Culpeper

Brent and April Coffey caught up with Santa and Mrs. Claus next to the Pepperberries boutique at East Davis and Main Street. Six-year-old Ella Coffey posed for a picture with younger brother Walker, in his stroller.

“We saw on Facebook that they would be down here and we came on purpose to see,” April Coffey said. “We still had some shopping to do, so it worked out.”

Bowyer, of Culpeper, and Gilbert, of Stafford, moved this year to Rhoadesville in Orange County. The two have known each other since 2012, and began dating in 2018.

They have six children and 20 grandchildren. “So we know a little bit about kids,” Bowyer smiled.

When they were trick-or-treating at Halloween with grandkids a couple years ago, a passer-by asked Gilbert if he had considered playing Santa at Christmastime.

“We hadn’t really thought of it ‘till then,” Bowyer said. “But we figured he probably could.”

The passer-by was not asking idly. Her husband had recently lost his job and the family had endured several rough months.

“She was looking for a way to get photos with Santa that wouldn’t cost a fortune,” Bowyer said.