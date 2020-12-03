Saturday brings different types of Christmas parades to Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania

Two regional Christmas parades will take place this weekend, both with stricter personal safety precautions as a result of the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
On Saturday night, Fredericksburg’s Christmas Parade will feature 40 stationary floats, situated in the right lane of Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard, beginning near Poet’s Walk in Central Park.
The free event will be held rain or shine from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations or tickets are not required.
“It’s a reverse parade,” said Kim Herbert, supervisor of special events. “The floats will be standing still, and people will be able to drive through it, similar to those lighted displays.”
In a press release, Herbert said the reverse parade format will allow adequate safe spacing between parade participants and members of the public.
“We realize this is an unusual way to hold a parade, but the health and safety of our participants and the public takes top priority,” said Herbert.
Herbert said besides the floats, other displays will include live bands, dance groups, different organizations displaying their own unique holiday message, and Santa Claus at the end of the parade route.
“We also have some lights that Paul’s Bakery has given us, so we’re putting up some fun lights, too,” said Herbert.
Floats will be positioned in the right travel lane on both sides of the divided, four-lane Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard. Cars will travel through the floats in the left travel lane at 5 mph. Herbert said pedestrian traffic is not permitted along the nearly milelong route, and motorists will be directed along the way by parade marshals and Fredericksburg Police officers.
Although portions of the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade will be livestreamed on social media, Herbert urged everyone to come out in their vehicles Saturday evening.
“It’s going to be a really, really great show,” said Herbert.
For more information, visit FredericksburgChristmasParade.com.
The Spotsylvania County Christmas Parade will also be held on Saturday, beginning at noon and running until 2 p.m.
Similar to the Fredericksburg parade, Spotsylvania’s event at Loriella Park, located at 10910 Leavells Road, will have stationary displays positioned along a half-mile route throughout the park for motorists to view from the safety of their own vehicles. Staff will be at the site to help safely guide the vehicles through the route.
According to Michelle McGinnis, director of community engagement, there will be about 20 entries in the Christmas parade, including floats, exhibits and various groups. All will remain stationary as traffic makes its way through the park during the reverse parade.
“There is no parking at the park and the route is not walkable—open to vehicle traffic only, no pedestrians,” McGinnis wrote in an email this week.
McGinnis added that although the 43rd annual Spotsylvania Christmas Parade will be different from years past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendees can still expect the same festive sights and sounds of the season to help put them in the holiday spirit.
“This yearly tradition remains a great opportunity to spread holiday cheer and officially kick off the season, while helping to keep our community safe,” wrote McGinnis. “It will just look a little different this year.”
The displays include floats, displays, costumes, and plenty of holiday spirit. Santa Claus is slated to greet passersby near the conclusion point of the parade route.
The rain date for the Spotsylvania parade is Dec. 12.
The Spotsylvania event will not be livestreamed on social media. For more information, visit spotsylvania.va.us/1939/43rd-Annual-Christmas-Parade.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
