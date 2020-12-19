SATURDAY UPDATE: Storm-related power outages have been restored

Dominion Virginia Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews continued to work around the clock in less than optimal conditions Friday to restore power to customers following Wednesday’s winter blast.

By Saturday afternoon, REC reported all outages related to the storm had been restored.

A news release from the co-op said workers had been toiling for three days to repair downed power lines, setting more than 40 new poles and restoring service to more than 21,000 members who lost power at the peak of the storm which dropped snow and rain across the region, freezing to ice on every surface.

According to REC, 32 crews and 130 mutual aid workers from neighboring electric co-ops pitched in to help with the restoration efforts.

Winter Storm Gail left crews to battle heavy ice as well as saturated soil, which made it impossible to bring trucks and equipment into many damage sites, a news release stated.

Some 14,000 addresses in Culpeper and Orange were in the dark Thursday morning, a number that had greatly improved to around 3,000 outages in the two counties as of around 11 a.m. on Friday.