Save a life: Gatekeeper, REVIVE training this Saturday at SEE Recovery Center

Local health advocates are once again extending a lifeline in the crusade for suicide prevention and substance use survival.

Culpeper-based Living the Dream Foundation is partnering with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, to present Gatekeeper and REVIVE! training for free for anyone who wants it. No RSVPs needed. Walk-ins welcome.

No registration is required for the program taking place at the S.E.E. (Support Encourage Empower) Recovery Center, next to Culpeper National Cemetery on U.S. Avenue.

Tours will be offered of the 1-year-old facility, where people can walk in and get services for mental health and substance use, or just a listening ear. There will be refreshments during the program and coffee.

“If you have some free time on the 20th, come out to the S.E.E. Center, take the tour and learn how you could possibly save a life,” Living the Dream Foundation co-founder Gloria Long said via email.

Long always ends her correspondence with “In memory of Ben.”

Culpeper County High School marching band member Ben Long died by suicide in 2015 at age 24 after a battle with heroin addiction.

Living the Dream, what he always used to say, became a foundation shortly after his death with a mission of providing support, services and education for suicide prevention and substance use disorder.

Back again this weekend partnering with them will be prevention specialist extraordinaire Alan Rasmussen. He will present another of his “Gatekeeper” trainings to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.

Saturday’s session will also include REVIVE! training from the health department on how to reverse an opioid overdose using Narcan, provided for free at the SEE Center.

“The S.E.E. Center is a new addition to the Culpeper community as part of the RRCSB and it has been incredibly successful in its short time,” Long said.

The facility logged 10,000 visits in its first year.

“It feels good to get back to doing community events again after the long COVID interruption,” Long said.

The community events are needed, as mental health continues to be a No. 1 issue for the Culpeper-area community and other communities all over the nation.