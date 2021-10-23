Volunteers with the Fredericksburg Food Co-op hated the idea of an old T-shirt ending up at the landfill, so they decided to bag it.
About two years ago, an environmentally minded group, led by co-op member Gloria Lloyd, started turning old shirts into reusable grocery bags.
With a snip here and a seam there—or a few double knots for those who don’t have sewing skills or machines—the volunteers accomplished several goals, Lloyd said.
They kept old shirts from taking up space in the landfill, reduced the need for plastic bags and created T-shirt tote bags that can be reused for groceries or other items purchased from stores.
“One of my favorite parts is you just throw [the T-shirt bags] in the washing machine with your towels,” said Lloyd, a founding member of the local food co-op.
“I know,” chimed in Toni Lipe, a co-op board member who jokes that she’s Lloyd’s production assistant. “We’re saving the world, one T-shirt tote at a time.”
The reusable totes also will save shoppers money, come Jan. 1. That’s when Fredericksburg will impose a 5-cent fee on each disposable plastic bag provided at food markets, convenience stores and drugstores.
Litter from bags and other plastics is a constant problem in the Rappahannock River, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Similar taxes have reduced the use of plastic bags up to 70 percent in Washington and kept the trash out of rivers and streams that ultimately feed into the Chesapeake Bay.
Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and Roanoke already have taxed plastic bags, according to the foundation.
“We hope other cities and counties in Virginia follow in Fredericksburg’s footsteps,” said Gabby Troutman, Virginia’s grassroots coordinator with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “This litter isn’t just an eyesore, it also costs us money. Virginia spends millions every year in roadway litter cleanup costs, while litter harms the tourism economy and threatens fisheries.”
Members of the Fredericksburg City Council were of a similar mind in June when they agreed to the measure proposed by Council member Kerry Devine. Fellow Council member Tim Duffy called the issue of plastic “a huge problem in this country.”
“Less than 10 percent of all the plastic ever created is recycled,” Duffy said. “It’s clear that we’re not going to recycle our way out of this problem. We have to reduce our way out of this problem.”
The men and women who’ve been making T-shirt totes through the Food Co-op are happy to help with that effort. They’ve given away more than 2,000 bags to shoppers at their store off U.S. 1, at the Fredericksburg Farmers Market and at The Table at St. George’s, a food pantry operated by St. George’s Episcopal Church.
The group had about 50 volunteers until the pandemic hit and some had given lessons to students at Spotsylvania County schools. Homeschooling groups also had expressed interest, said Selma Kossol, a woman whom Lloyd described as “the queen of zero waste.”
Kossol volunteers at the St. Matthew’s Thrift Store in Spotsylvania and collects many of the gently used T-shirts—the ones that aren’t exactly moving off the shelves. She washes them in her machine’s sanitizing cycle and brings them to the co-op by the bagful, neatly arranged in reusable commercial bags with Walmart, Saxon or PNC Bank logos on the front.
Other volunteers, like Lipe, cut off the shirt sleeves at the seams, then cut a neckline so the shirt resembles a tank top. In her video, Martha Stewart recommends using a medium-size bowl to outline the neck cut which forms the bag’s handles.
Lipe also cuts off the shirt’s bottom hem and heads to her serger, a nifty machine that combines three functions into one. It sews a seam, trims off the excess material and overcasts the edges, binding the fabric so it doesn’t fray, giving the new seam a professional look.
She also demonstrates how to tie off the bottom of the bag if people would rather not sew. She does the same cuts on the sleeves and hems, then uses her favorite pair of scissors—a tool which never touches another person’s hands—to cut the bottom of the shirt into strips that will form tassels.
Each strip is about 3.5 inches long and 1 inch wide.
“If they’re too narrow, they will break,” she said. “If they’re too wide, they are hard to tie.”
After tying double-knots on each strip and giving the tassels a gentle tug, Lipe goes over the line again and ties them once more “so blueberries and Brussels sprouts don’t fall through,” she said.
In addition to the shirts Kossol provides, the Food Co-op has a bin near its exit for collecting T-shirts. Groups such as the Friends of the Rappahannock or the University of Mary Washington drop off a dozen or so brand new shirts that weren’t sold or used at recent events.
Other times, people go through their closets and get rid of old shirts from their high school or college alma maters, sports teams or favorite brands of beer. Those who get the free bags at the Farmers Market sometimes have trouble choosing, especially if tie-dyed ones are on the table.
One woman saw a shirt with a brand of rum on the front, said it had been the favorite of her late mother and started to cry, Lipe said.
Except for the cost of tags, which are $20 for 1,000, there’s no expense except time involved with the T-shirt tote bag project, which goes a long way toward helping Mother Earth, Lloyd said. Even the scraps—pieces cut from the sleeves and necks—are taken by Manarc Thrift Store in Fredericksburg to be recycled.
“It’s a tangible thing you can do,” Lloyd said about the shirt-bags. “And it’s been fun to see people make them and have them.”
