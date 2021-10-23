'Saving the world, one T-shirt tote at a time'

After tying double-knots on each strip and giving the tassels a gentle tug, Lipe goes over the line again and ties them once more “so blueberries and Brussels sprouts don’t fall through,” she said.

In addition to the shirts Kossol provides, the Food Co-op has a bin near its exit for collecting T-shirts. Groups such as the Friends of the Rappahannock or the University of Mary Washington drop off a dozen or so brand new shirts that weren’t sold or used at recent events.

Other times, people go through their closets and get rid of old shirts from their high school or college alma maters, sports teams or favorite brands of beer. Those who get the free bags at the Farmers Market sometimes have trouble choosing, especially if tie-dyed ones are on the table.

One woman saw a shirt with a brand of rum on the front, said it had been the favorite of her late mother and started to cry, Lipe said.

Except for the cost of tags, which are $20 for 1,000, there’s no expense except time involved with the T-shirt tote bag project, which goes a long way toward helping Mother Earth, Lloyd said. Even the scraps—pieces cut from the sleeves and necks—are taken by Manarc Thrift Store in Fredericksburg to be recycled.

“It’s a tangible thing you can do,” Lloyd said about the shirt-bags. “And it’s been fun to see people make them and have them.”