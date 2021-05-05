'Say her name: Helen Quarles! Her life matters!'

A group of around 15 relatives of Helen Quarles gathered outside the Culpeper Division Office of Virginia State Police Wednesday morning to protest the agency’s handling of her death, shouting chants and remembering the late grandmother.

The 65-year-old Locust Grove woman was killed March 30 in a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 with Culpeper County Sheriff’s Lt. Ashleigh Baughan. The deputy was traveling 20 miles over the speed limit at the time of the crash, according to the crash report from VSP, which is handling the ongoing investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State police said Quarles pulled out in front of the sheriff’s office SUV driven by Baughan and that the deputy could not avoid striking Quarles’ Nissan Altima.

The family and some friends later Wednesday protested outside the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on West Davis Street. The local prosecutor’s office will decide on any charges in the fatal crash once state police concludes its investigation.

Read more about the protest in Friday’s print edition and online at starexponent.comabrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.