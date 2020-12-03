‘Say Their Names’ project replaces Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery

After tremendous thought and many hours of discussion, the local coordinators for Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery recently made the difficult decision to cancel wreath placement for 2020, according to a recent news release.

The health and safety of the community is of utmost importance, along with recognizing the financial toll the recent pandemic has had on local businesses, families, and individuals, the release stated.

Culpeper is a strong, resilient community and while this year’s Wreaths Across America may look different than in years past, organizers know the community will come back in 2021 stronger and ready to work toward full wreath coverage for all of the veterans laid to rest in the local National Cemetery.

In lieu of a wreath placement, the local Wreaths Across America team encourages the community to still fulfill the mission of remembering and honoring veterans. This can be done by visiting Culpeper National Cemetery and participating in the virtual “Say Their Name” project.

During the month of December, volunteers are asked to go to the cemetery and record themselves saying the names of the veterans laid to rest, then uploading their video to facebook.com/WAACulpeper with the hashtag #SayTheirNamesCNC .