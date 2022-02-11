Saying Grace: Depression and mental illness do not discriminate

By the world’s standards, she had it all. She was beautiful, intelligent and charismatic. She graduated from Wake Forest with a Master of Business Administration and a law degree and was licensed to practice in North and South Carolina. She had been nominated for two daytime Emmy awards for her correspondent work on “Extra.”

Her amazing personality, ability to communicate with passion about topics that were important to her, and one-of-a-kind beauty earned her the Miss USA crown in 2019. She went on to place in the top 10 at the Miss Universe pageant that same year. She was an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement and worked tirelessly to bring about social justice. This is just a short list of her many accomplishments.

Sadly, according to her mother, she also battled “high functioning depression which she hid from everyone.” It was this depression that caused Cheslie Kryst to end her life at the young age of 30 on Jan. 30.

When we think of someone who struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, a successful individual like Kryst does not come to mind. Rather, we think of someone who battles addictions, who can’t hold down a job, or who is unable to have healthy relationships. This stereotype helps people who don’t fall into those categories feel safe. The stigma associated with our assumptions keeps individuals who need help silent.

Depression and mental illness do not discriminate. People from all walks of life can find themselves in their potentially deadly grasp. In fact, so often, it is individuals who seemingly have it all that are most susceptible. What happens when a person has everything the world says will satisfy, but they still don’t feel happy?

King Solomon, purported to be the wisest and richest person to ever live, wrote these sobering words, “I have seen all the things that are done under the sun and have found everything to be futile, a pursuit of the wind” (Ecclesiastes 1:14). He discovered that success cannot make you happy, fame is a double-edged sword, and material wealth will never fill the God-shaped hole in our hearts.

I cannot speak to Kryst’s specific struggles, but I will openly and honestly share my own. There was once a time that I could not relate to people who just couldn’t will themselves to be happy until about five years ago when I fell into my own deep depression. Life felt pointless. The repeat of the same routine day after day was mind-numbing. I had everything I had ever wanted—security, a family, a wonderful husband, a beautiful house, great friends—but I was empty on the inside.

I had felt really down for several months, but I realized how big a problem I had when I found myself considering jumping into my swimming pool and not coming up one hot summer day. I finally understood. There was no way I was going to be able to will myself from depression to happiness.

I was embarrassed and ashamed. How could someone whose job it was to share messages of hope and encouragement struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts? Through tears of grief, anguish and pain, I poured out my heart to my husband that very night. Thankfully, I found acceptance in his loving arms as he vowed to walk with me through this dark valley in which I found myself.

It took counseling, lots of prayer and time, but I was finally able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I realized that I had been trying to live this life under my own power instead of relying on God’s strength. I had tried to do more and be more in an attempt to earn what He had already freely given me—forgiveness, grace, love and acceptance—the same things He offers to each and every one of us.

In some ways, I am thankful for that dark season in my life because it has given me greater compassion and understanding for other people who are struggling with their own mental health. Please, if you find yourself battling depression or are experiencing suicidal thoughts, tell someone you trust and seek professional help. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800/273-8255.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.