SAYING GRACE: Find the strength to follow Mary’s example

When an angel appeared to Mary and informed her that she had found great favor with the Lord, her first reaction was like that of everyone else in the Bible who had an angel appear to them—fear. But after the angel explained God’s plan to send his Son, the Messiah who would save the world, through her she responds with resolve and determination, “‘I am the Lord’s servant,’ Mary answered. ‘May your word to me be fulfilled.’” (Luke 1:38)

There have been times when the Lord has asked me to do something that pales in comparison to what he asked of Mary. In response, I have tried to argue and reason my way out of being obedient. My fear of stepping into the unknown—of what other people might think and of losing my comfortable life—has been greater than my trust in his plan.

Questioning God’s goodness and faithfulness is exactly how Satan hopes we will react to God’s calling. As Alli Worthington says in her book “Standing Strong,” “The enemy wants you to focus on all of the reasons you can’t instead of on the God who can.”