SAYING GRACE: Find the strength to follow Mary’s example

“Mary, Did You Know?” has always been one of my favorite Christmas songs. I’ve loved the way the words paint a picture of Mary’s innocence along with the world changing impact of her circumstances.
Mary, did you know that your baby boy is Lord of all creation?
Mary, did you know that your baby boy would one day rule the nations?
Did you know that your baby boy is heaven’s perfect lamb?
The sleeping child you’re holding is the great “I am.”
I recently saw a meme that has completely changed my view of this song describing it as “mansplaining at its finest.” Yes, I still think it is beautiful. Yes, the things that it says about Jesus are still true. But the portrait the song paints of an unwitting, heedless young girl couldn’t be further from the truth. The answer to the question the song repeatedly asks is a resounding yes. Not only did Mary know, but she willingly chose to follow God’s plan her life no matter the cost.
Protestants and Catholics have very different views on Mary. Because of this, I believe that we as Protestants, in our fear of over-venerating Mary, do not give Mary the credit she deserves. Each of us can learn so much from her devotion to God and her joyful obedience to his will.
When an angel appeared to Mary and informed her that she had found great favor with the Lord, her first reaction was like that of everyone else in the Bible who had an angel appear to them—fear. But after the angel explained God’s plan to send his Son, the Messiah who would save the world, through her she responds with resolve and determination, “‘I am the Lord’s servant,’ Mary answered. ‘May your word to me be fulfilled.’” (Luke 1:38)
There have been times when the Lord has asked me to do something that pales in comparison to what he asked of Mary. In response, I have tried to argue and reason my way out of being obedient. My fear of stepping into the unknown—of what other people might think and of losing my comfortable life—has been greater than my trust in his plan.
Questioning God’s goodness and faithfulness is exactly how Satan hopes we will react to God’s calling. As Alli Worthington says in her book “Standing Strong,” “The enemy wants you to focus on all of the reasons you can’t instead of on the God who can.”
She goes on to say that God never asks us to do something on our own. He doesn’t give a command and then walk away leaving us to complete the task under our own feeble strength and power. Instead, he calls us to partner with him for our good and his glory.
I am sure that Mary still experienced fear, but her trust in God was greater than her doubt. She relied on him to carry her through the trials and difficulties she faced trusting that God would use her obedience to change the world.
So, to answer the question one more time, yes, Mary knew. She knew and she trusted and she rejoiced. She knew of God’s character and his past deeds. Most importantly, she knew him. We need to look no further than to one of the most beautiful passages of Scripture to discover this fact.
And Mary said:
“My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant.
From now on all generations will call me blessed, for the Mighty One has done great things for me—holy is his name. His mercy extends to those who fear him, from generation to generation. He has performed mighty deeds with his arm; he has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts. He has brought down rulers from their thrones but has lifted up the humble.
He has filled the hungry with good things but has sent the rich away empty. He has helped his servant Israel, remembering to be merciful to Abraham and his descendants forever, just as he promised our ancestors.” (Luke 1:46-55)
Mary’s relationship with the Lord allowed her to trust him through the most incredible circumstances changing the world in the process. Make no mistake, God would have found another way to bring about his plan for the salvation of the world if Mary had not been willing. The world would still have been changed, but Mary would have missed out on the blessing of being the mother of the Messiah.
The same is true today. God is inviting us to be a part of his grand plan, but if we decline the invitation he will find someone else who is willing to do what he asks causing us to miss out on all that he has for us. Instead, may we find the strength to follow Mary’s example saying, “I am the Lord’s servant. May your word to me be fulfilled.”
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.