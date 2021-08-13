SAYING GRACE: God sent His son in ultimate rescue plan

After appearing to Moses in the form of a burning bush in the wilderness, God said, “I have observed the misery of my people in Egypt, and have heard them crying out because of their oppressors. I know about their suffering, and I have come down to rescue them from the power of the Egyptians and to bring them from that land to a ... land flowing with milk and honey. I am sending you to Pharaoh so that you may lead my people, the Israelites, out of Egypt” (Exodus 3:7-10).

If you have ever seen the movie “The Ten Commandments,” you are familiar with what happens next. Charlton Heston, I mean Moses, tells Yul Brynner, I mean Pharaoh, to let the Israelites go. Pharaoh refuses. In consequence, God sends a number of plagues to afflict Egypt, the last of which is the death of the firstborn son in each household.

The Israelites were instructed to place the blood of an unblemished sacrificial lamb on their doorposts and on the beam across the top of the door. This would signal the angel of death to pass over the household and spare them from the most horrible of plagues. Ultimately, Pharaoh freed the Israelites from captivity beginning their journey to the land that God had promised them.