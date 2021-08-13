SAYING GRACE: God sent His son in ultimate rescue plan

It was the eyes that did it. I had no intention of getting another dog anytime soon. We wanted to wait at least a year after the passing of our beloved Bailey, who recently crossed the rainbow bridge at 16 years old.
Two months later, I realized just how much I missed having the warm and comforting presence of a dog in the house, so I decided to just “look” at the puppies listed on a pet rescue website. It was there that I saw one of the most beautiful puppies with the clearest green eyes I have ever seen. It was love at first sight. I knew immediately that I had to have her.
Mocha, a 9-week-old Australian Shepherd–Golden Retriever mix, has been home with us for a week now. In that short period, she has stolen our hearts with her playful antics, love of cuddles, and, of course, her incredible eyes. When I look at her curled up with my daughter on the couch, I can’t help but wonder what her life would have been like had she not been rescued.
Mocha was one of 10 puppies born on a farm in West Virginia to a feral mother. The farm owner was able to catch five of the puppies and bring them to the shelter but the other five remain running wild and to fend for themselves. I am so thankful that we were able to rescue our precious girl from that uncertain future.
There are many accounts of incredible rescues throughout the Bible, but one of the most dramatic is certainly God rescuing the nation of Israel from slavery in Egypt. After spending 400 years in captivity God sent Moses on a rescue mission.
After appearing to Moses in the form of a burning bush in the wilderness, God said, “I have observed the misery of my people in Egypt, and have heard them crying out because of their oppressors. I know about their suffering, and I have come down to rescue them from the power of the Egyptians and to bring them from that land to a ... land flowing with milk and honey. I am sending you to Pharaoh so that you may lead my people, the Israelites, out of Egypt” (Exodus 3:7-10).
If you have ever seen the movie “The Ten Commandments,” you are familiar with what happens next. Charlton Heston, I mean Moses, tells Yul Brynner, I mean Pharaoh, to let the Israelites go. Pharaoh refuses. In consequence, God sends a number of plagues to afflict Egypt, the last of which is the death of the firstborn son in each household.
The Israelites were instructed to place the blood of an unblemished sacrificial lamb on their doorposts and on the beam across the top of the door. This would signal the angel of death to pass over the household and spare them from the most horrible of plagues. Ultimately, Pharaoh freed the Israelites from captivity beginning their journey to the land that God had promised them.
Incredibly, this account is a foreshadowing of God’s ultimate rescue plan for His people that was to come 1,000 years later. God’s people were being held captive again, not by a despot ruler, but by something much worse—their own sins. God sent His Son to serve as the perfect, spotless sacrificial lamb. Through His blood that was shed on the cross, we are rescued from the punishment for our sins and from death and are brought into God’s family.
I am so thankful for the new little girl that has joined my own family and the joy that has come with her arrival. But that gratefulness pales in comparison to my appreciation to God for rescuing me from the darkness in which I once lived.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.