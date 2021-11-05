Saying Grace: God's always working to refine, shape and create beauty from pain

Parental love is so strong that it can cause us to do things we otherwise would never dream of doing. Like jumping into a raging ocean to pull our child out from under the crashing waves. Or running into the middle of the road to snatch up a son or daughter before they are struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Sometimes that love will cause a momentary lapse in judgment and you will volunteer to sew your daughter an elaborate steampunk coat in less than 48 hours after you see the disappointment on her face when she realizes that the one she ordered weeks ago will not be here in time for her homeschool co-op dress-up day.
Needless to say, the past two days have been a blur of needles, threads, black fabric, and edge binding. Thankfully, the coat was complicated, but not difficult to construct, except for one aspect—the epaulets. These small decorative rectangular pieces with rounded ends were surprisingly challenging to create. The pattern called for them to be trimmed with edge binding. The only problem is that the edge binding is a straight piece of fabric and no matter how hard I tried, I could not mold it into a curve. I was finally able to force it into submission with steam from a hot iron and lots of pulling and tugging. They were worth the effort because of the added beauty they bring to the garment.
I don’t know about you, but I sometimes feel like that binding in the hands of my Maker as He molds and presses me into what He desires me to become. Sometimes he shapes me through Bible reading or a devotional. Other times he uses the words of a friend or a song on the radio. More often than not, He uses the difficult and painful circumstances that come into my life (or that I bring on myself) to press me into becoming the woman He wants me to be.
This process reminds me of the prophet Malachi’s words in the Old Testament, “But who can endure the day of His coming? And who can stand when He appears? For He is like a refiner’s fire and like a fuller’s soap” (Malachi 3:2).
A refiner was someone who extracted silver from ores with lead by heating the ore in a fire and sifting the lead out of the ashes. He placed the lead in a dish and heated it in a 1,600-degree furnace. When the metal reached the right temperature, the refiner blew oxygen over the bellows, causing silver ores to form on the surface. He would then scrape that off, leaving pure silver. Just to be sure the silver was pure, the refiner would use this process a second time to remove any remaining impurities. The refiner would know that he had achieved pure silver by seeing its unmistakable pure glowing light.
Similar to a refiner, a fuller’s job was to cleanse and whiten cloth. Dirt and oils were removed from wool using an alkaline-based soap to make it pure white. With the cloth soaking in soap and water, the fullers beat or stamped it to remove the impurities.
God works like a refiner and fuller in our lives. His ultimate goal is to remove the impurities from our souls to make us more like Him. The processes that He uses to accomplish this goal are not always the pleasant ones we wish that He would use. In fact, they can sometimes be downright painful.
The untimely death of my father when I was 17 years old. Not achieving the goal for which I had worked so hard. The premature birth of my first daughter. My husband’s near-fatal heart attack. God did not cause these events, but like Paul wrote to the church in Rome, He used them for good and to achieve His purpose. (Romans 8:28)
Thankfully, God is always with us during the trials and difficulties of life. The silver refiner and the cloth fuller could not start their work, walk away, and return when it was finished. They had to be there through every stage to see their work through to the end. Likewise, God is always with us, working to create something beautiful, even through the painful, broken and difficult circumstances of our lives.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.