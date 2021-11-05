Saying Grace: God's always working to refine, shape and create beauty from pain

Parental love is so strong that it can cause us to do things we otherwise would never dream of doing. Like jumping into a raging ocean to pull our child out from under the crashing waves. Or running into the middle of the road to snatch up a son or daughter before they are struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Sometimes that love will cause a momentary lapse in judgment and you will volunteer to sew your daughter an elaborate steampunk coat in less than 48 hours after you see the disappointment on her face when she realizes that the one she ordered weeks ago will not be here in time for her homeschool co-op dress-up day.

Needless to say, the past two days have been a blur of needles, threads, black fabric, and edge binding. Thankfully, the coat was complicated, but not difficult to construct, except for one aspect—the epaulets. These small decorative rectangular pieces with rounded ends were surprisingly challenging to create. The pattern called for them to be trimmed with edge binding. The only problem is that the edge binding is a straight piece of fabric and no matter how hard I tried, I could not mold it into a curve. I was finally able to force it into submission with steam from a hot iron and lots of pulling and tugging. They were worth the effort because of the added beauty they bring to the garment.