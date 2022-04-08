Saying Grace: Lifting up 'one another'

DID you see what happened at the Oscars?! No, I’m not talking about that moment? You know, the one where one man made fun of another man’s wife causing the second man to express his anger and frustration through physical violence.

While the row between Chris Rock and Will Smith has been the headline grabber over the last week or so, it was the interaction between Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli that caught my attention. Theirs was a beautiful example of mutual admiration and how to care for someone while still preserving their dignity.

Gaga and Minnelli were tasked with announcing the award for Best Picture. Minnelli, a true Hollywood legend who has spent the last 10 years recovering from a rare case of viral encephalitis, seemed confused at times and unsure of herself. Gaga was able to expertly guide Minnelli through the presentation without being demeaning or patronizing. At one point she leaned over and whispered in Minnelli’s ear, “I’ve got you.” Minnelli replied, “I know. I’m your biggest fan.”

Two wildly successful women, coming together with mutual support, love, and admiration—that is the scene we should be replaying for our children in the days to come, especially our little girls. So often, we as women pit ourselves against one another in some sort of unspoken competition. We think we need to be the best mom, wife, daughter, sister or friend. We want to have the best clothes, body, house or children. In our quest for success, we inadvertently view those that we deem more successful than us as a threat.

As a former pageant competitor, I know all too well what it is like to view the world through the eyes of competition and other women as competitors. Just this past weekend, I had the wonderful opportunity to gather at a retreat with 40 other ladies who feel that God has called them to serve Him through the use of their words in the spoken or written form.

It was a soul-refreshing experience, but sadly, I had to keep reminding myself throughout our time together that no one was going home with a crown. I have had to relearn the truth that one woman’s success does not have to lead to another woman’s failure. There are enough likes to go around. With that shift in thinking, I was able to focus on supporting another woman’s dream while also being open to accepting help and guidance as I walk in my own calling.

There are so many beautiful pictures of women serving together throughout the Bible. We see the elder Elizabeth affirming Mary, the mother of Jesus, after her angelic visitation. Ruth devoted herself to Naomi after the death of both women’s husbands. Salome, Mary Magdalene and Mary of Nazareth stood by one another during and after Jesus’ crucifixion.

The Greek word translated “one another” occurs over one hundred times in the New Testament. It means “one another, each other; mutually, reciprocally.” Approximately 59 of those occurrences teach us how we are to interact, as men and women, with one another.

We are to love one another (John 13:34), be devoted to one another (Romans 12:10), live in harmony with one another (Romans 12:16), build one another up (Romans 14:19), serve one another (Galatians 5:13), consider others better than ourselves (Philippians 2:3), and care for one another (1 Corinthians 12:25), to name just a few.

How different would our world be if we applied these commands? Imagine the difference it would make if our daily interactions were characterized by just a few of these “one anothers.” What would our relationships with others look like if they were viewed through the lens of service rather than the lens of competition?

Living in light of the “one anothers” is hard and it can be the opposite of our natural inclinations. Thankfully, all we need to do is ask God for help in loving others the way He does and He will be faithful to answer that prayer.

Now, let’s go out and look for our own Lady Gagas and Liza Minnellis to build up, encourage, and support. In doing so, we may just change each other, and the world, one beautiful relationship at a time.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. Contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.