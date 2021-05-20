Saying Grace: Make the most of each moment

My dad’s sister died due to complications of COVID last week. And while I wish I could say that I will miss her presence in my life—her warm smile or words of wisdom—I can’t. You can’t miss what you never had, but you can long for what might have been.
Family can be complicated. Some people have a family tree. Mine looks more like a bush. My dad’s father, Kenneth, had been married before he married my grandmother. Sadly, his first wife died from breast cancer, leaving behind a number of children who were sent to live with various aunts and uncles.
By the time I was born, Kenneth had been out of the picture for years and my dad had no contact with his half-siblings. When working on my family tree almost a decade ago, I began to wonder about this mysterious side of my family. Online records only allow you to trace a tree backward. How could I go about finding other members of recent generations?
That is where Facebook came in. I messaged every person in Maryland who shared my maiden name asking if they knew my grandfather. Incredibly, it worked. I found a cousin who was able to put me in touch with my dad’s half-sister.
Aunt Fran and I became friends on Facebook. We talked on the phone once or twice when we first found each other. She was kind, caring and always quick to share an encouraging word. When my husband had his first heart attack, she was one of the first people to message me saying that her entire church was praying for us.
We had always planned on getting together—someday. Someday when the time was right. When life slowed down. When I didn’t have so much going on. And just like that, “someday” has turned into “never.”
There are two types of regrets in life. The first is regret over things done. I am sure we can all think of actions or words that we wish could take back. The second is regret over things not done or actions not taken.
I will forever regret not taking the time to meet my dad’s sister Fran. I was given the beautiful gift of a connection to my late father and a family I never knew I had and I failed to appreciate it. And now it is too late.
Moses wrote, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12). Moses asked God to give them the ability to make the most of their days since our days on earth are so few. Recognizing our limited time here on earth helps us to gain the wisdom we need to live by the right priorities.
My little brother Jordan is a wonderful example of someone who puts this into practice. He has literally numbered the days that he has with his children before they become adults. When they were born he placed 936 marbles in a jar on his mantel—one for every week for 18 years. Each Sunday he removes one marble. The dwindling marbles serve as a constant visual reminder to make the most of each moment he has with his children.
When we number our days, we are less likely to spend them on things that don’t matter—mindlessly scrolling social media, pointless political debates, frivolous entertainment—and are more likely to spend them on things that have eternal value—building relationships with family and friends, helping those in need, growing in our relationship with God.
If there is anything that the last year has taught us is that we shouldn’t take anything for granted. The predictability of life that we once relied on is no more. I erroneously assumed that I had plenty of time to meet my Aunt Fran. That assumption came at a great cost.
It is my prayer that God will help each one of us to realize the brevity of life so that we may view each day that we have been given as a gift. May we use that gift wisely.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.