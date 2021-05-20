Saying Grace: Make the most of each moment

We had always planned on getting together—someday. Someday when the time was right. When life slowed down. When I didn’t have so much going on. And just like that, “someday” has turned into “never.”

There are two types of regrets in life. The first is regret over things done. I am sure we can all think of actions or words that we wish could take back. The second is regret over things not done or actions not taken.

I will forever regret not taking the time to meet my dad’s sister Fran. I was given the beautiful gift of a connection to my late father and a family I never knew I had and I failed to appreciate it. And now it is too late.

Moses wrote, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12). Moses asked God to give them the ability to make the most of their days since our days on earth are so few. Recognizing our limited time here on earth helps us to gain the wisdom we need to live by the right priorities.