Saying Grace: Standing guard against sin

According to the Boston Globe people “were picked up by a rush of air and hurled many feet.” The molasses found its way into any opening in its path such as windows and doors. It took the area months to clean up the resulting mess. People claimed they could still smell molasses on hot summer days for decades.

Sin can be a lot like that molasses tank and subsequent flood. We invite it into our lives and homes by the things we say, do, read and watch. We think we have our sin hidden from others, but we don’t realize the pressure is gradually building until it reaches the breaking point. The impact of our sin doesn’t affect just us, but it reaches out like ripples in a pond as it washes over those around us.

If we do not stand guard against sin by fortifying our weak points, it will find its way in and seep through all of the cracks and crevices in our defenses. Sadly, just like the molasses, the results of sin can be felt for generations to come.

So how do we guard against sin and the negative impact it has on our lives? First, we need to ask God to help us. We are powerless on our own. Jesus taught his disciples to ask God to not lead them into temptation in what is known as the Lord’s Prayer. We must do the same each and every day.