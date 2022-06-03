SAYING GRACE: Trying to find words of comfort and hope after another school tragedy

It has been a devastatingly difficult time lately. First it was revealed that the leaders of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination have been covering up cases of sexual abuse in its member churches for years. The report by an independent third-party investigator revealed a pattern of silencing, marginalizing and even maligning victims. Not only that, but some of those very same leaders have been forced to resign over their own sexual abuse allegations.

My heart broke for all of the victims who have had to endure the unthinkable in the one place where they should have felt the safest—church. I sobbed and seethed with sadness and anger while making notes of thoughts I wanted to share in this column regarding the scandal.

And then Tuesday, May 31, came bringing with it another horrific school shooting and the unimaginable loss of 19 little children and two beloved teachers. Ever since, I have felt a mixture of grief for the families who will never get to hug their baby again, thankfulness as I embrace my own 7-year-old little girl and anger.

I’m angry because this is not the first time I have had to find the right words to share after a shooter has senselessly taken the lives of innocent children in one of our nation’s schools. Ten years ago, after a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I wrote these words, “Those of us left behind are faced with the questions of “why?”, “How can we prevent this from happening again?” “What causes someone to commit such a horrible act?”

Sadly, we haven’t prevented this from happening again. Instead, our newspapers are flooded with images of grieving parents, cherub-like faces taken from this world too soon, and sound bites from politicians offering their thoughts and prayers. And while I certainly do believe in the power of prayer, I also believe in the power of action.

One line that I keeps coming back to me again and again is, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” It is beyond time for good men and women, to take action to protect our most precious national resources, our children, from harm in their schools. Just as it is time for the good men in the evangelical church to take a stand against abusers and a culture that seeks to silence women both in and out of the pulpit.

I hoped I would never again have to find words of comfort and hope after another school shooting. And honestly, I just don’t have it in me to do so. My own heart is too shattered and broken. So instead, I am trying to find comfort by reminding myself of the truths I shared after the Sandy Hook tragedy darkened our Christmas season a decade ago:

In John 10:10 Jesus reminds us that “the thief (Satan) comes only to steal, kill and destroy.” The good news is that Jesus did not just alert us to the prowling thief. Jesus goes on to tell us that He has come to give us life to the full. His birth, life, death and resurrection are the hope we need as we face a scary and uncertain world.

Seven hundred years before the birth of Christ, Isaiah the prophet predicted that a child would be virgin-born as a gift to all mankind. This baby would be called Immanuel—literally “God with us”—Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father and the Prince of Peace, who will reign with justice and righteousness forever.

Isaiah goes on to tell us that this Mighty King will come again, and when He does, He will “swallow up death forever. The Sovereign Lord will wipe away the tears from all faces.” We can look forward to a time when there will be no more tears, crying or sadness—when Christ himself will take away all of our pain and suffering and replace it with unimaginable joy.

Paul tells us in 1 Thessalonians 4:13, that the individual who has trusted Jesus as their personal Saviour mourns death, but not as those who have no hope. Death is not the end, but instead is just the beginning of eternal life.

While the sadness caused by the loss of these precious children is overwhelming, we can be comforted to know that the moment they left this earth, they found themselves in the arms of Jesus.

For those of us left behind, these words from the treasured Christmas carol, “O’Come, O’Come Emmanuel” have renewed meaning this year:

O Come, Thou Day-Spring, come and cheer

Our spirits by Thine advent here

Disperse the gloomy clouds of night

And death’s dark shadows put to flight.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.