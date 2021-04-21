 Skip to main content
SCAM ALERT: Pretenders steal money, claim link with Orange County Sheriff’s Office
SCAM ALERT: Pretenders steal money, claim link with Orange County Sheriff's Office

SCAM ALERT

People pretending to be with the "Orange County Sheriff’s Department" have been calling random numbers and telling people who answer that they have fines, warrants or other debt that needs to be paid, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

"We are not a Sheriff’s Department; we are a Sheriff’s Office. The Orange Sheriff’s Office will not contact you asking for money under any circumstance! We do NOT collect money," the law-enforcement agency said in a statement.

Those who receive a phone call from someone reporting to be from the Orange Sheriff’s Office should feel free to contact the county agency at its official number, 540-672-1200.

"Do not, under any circumstance, provide money or personal identifying information to someone that calls you who is reportedly a member of the Orange Sheriff’s Department or Office," the agency's Scam Alert advised.

