SCAM ALERT: phone impersonator posing as Culpeper police officer in spoofing scheme

Someone is posing as a Culpeper Police Officer and using the agency’s phone number to try and get money as part of a a spoofing scheme.
A citizen approached the Culpeper Police Department on Aug. 25 and alleged she had received multiple phone calls from an officer demanding money from a fraud investigation.
While the woman was speaking with a uniformed officer, the impersonator called again, according to a Culpeper PD news release on Wednesday. The phone number displayed was 540/727-3430, the Culpeper Police Department office number.
The scammer identified themselves as a Culpeper officer and wanted to know if the victim had yet purchased the demanded prepaid card, the release stated. When the officer on scene identified themselves, the scammer claimed they were sending several officers to arrest the victim, then hung up.
“Spoofing” is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to a caller ID display to disguise their identity, the release stated. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust.
Several Virginia agencies have recently reported scammers spoofing department numbers and impersonating officers in attempts to profit. Scammers will tell potential victims that they are either under investigation or have a warrant for their arrest and that the only possible way to resolve the situation is to pay money, typically by prepaid card or wire transfer. Scammers use scare tactics, pressure, and official sounding language to trick victims, the release stated.
“We are disturbed by this report,” Chief Chris Jenkins said. “Scammers will use any tactic to take advantage of unsuspecting citizens, including impersonating officers and government officials. We are thankful that the reporting person approached a uniformed officer before being victimized.
“I want to remind the public that law enforcement will never ask for nor accept money in lieu of conducting an investigation or serving a warrant. If anyone ever contacts you demanding money, hang up the phone and contact your local law enforcement agency directly.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!