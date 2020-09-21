'Schitt's Creek' sweeps comedy categories at 'PanEmmy' Awards

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES—“Schitt’s Creek,” the little Canadian show about a fish-out-of-water family, had a big night at Sunday’s Emmy Award, sweeping the comedy category with best series honors and awards for its stars, including Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy.

“Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and this is something we need more now than ever before,” said co-creator and star Daniel Levy, who encouraged people to register and vote to achieve that goal.

O’Hara accepted the award virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony.

“Though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses,” O’Hara said, surrounded in a decorated room by mask-wearing co-stars who play the Rose family members.

Levy called it “ironical that the straightest role I ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance. I have to seriously question what I’ve been doing” for the past 50 years.