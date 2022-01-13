Scholarships provide help for area seniors

As area high school seniors face graduation and the choice of entering college, many are putting off additional schooling because of the increasing cost of tuition, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation said in a news release this week.

The nonprofit announced its continuing focus on expanding its scholarships for local young people, to help alleviate such challenges.

The following list includes scholarship opportunities available to Culpeper County students:

Agnes Cunningham Brown Scholarship—a $3,000 scholarship renewable for all four years provided GPA of 3.0.

Bobby Lenn Memorial Scholarship—a $1,000 to 2,000 award for one year—must be attending a Virginia college or university.

Culpeper Rotary Foundation Scholarship for two-year technical or trade certification—a one-time $500 award.

Culpeper Rotary Foundation Scholarship for four-year degree—a $1,000 award that is renewable for all four years provided GPA is 2.5 or higher.

Culpeper Wellness Foundation Health and Wellness Scholarship—$1,000 to attend Germanna Community College focusing on a career in any of the health fields. This is renewable.

Ina Kate Carter Scholarship—a one-time $500 award for a female student athlete.

Martha Mae Giles Scholarship (new this year)—a $1,000 renewable all four years.

Tom and Dot Hand Endowed Scholarship (new this year)—a $1,000 award with focus on the arts while attending a Virginia College or University.

St Luke’s Foundation Scholarship—a $1,000 award renewable all four years, provided GPA is 3.0 or higher. For alumni of St Luke’s or alumni of any other private school in Culpeper County.

Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is accepting online applications until March 19.

Visit npcf.org, go to the scholarship area on the site for more information and to apply. Each scholarship has specific criteria to meet before being considered.